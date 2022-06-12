A McKinney icon's legacy was honored on Tuesday as the McKinney City Council unanimously agreed to rename its aquatic center.
The council voted Tuesday to name the center after former City Councilwoman Gilda Garcia Garza, who the city of McKinney has said was integral in developing the aquatic facility that is now named after her.
“I can’t think of anybody that deserves this more than Gilda," McKinney City Councilman Rick Franklin said. "If you’d ever been around Gilda or talked to Gilda, not only was she a doer in her community, but she was a great listener. You would have a problem, you’d go talk to her, and she would go get something done."
Garza was born in McKinney in 1950 and grew up in an area of east McKinney dubbed La Loma. She was first elected to the City Council to represent the city's District 1 in 2000 and was re-elected twice.
"Throughout her life, Gilda was aware of the need for improvements in the infrastructure of east McKinney and constantly worked to make things better for residents in La Loma and, in fact, for all the residents who lived in her district," said Carolyn Pitts Corbin, in a city document outlining Garza's story.
Garza is credited with beginning the campaign to put a new aquatic center in Old Settler's Park.
The renaming of Old Settler's Aquatic Center to be named after Garza was met with unanimous recommendation by the city's Parks, Recreation and Open Space Advisory Board, as well as with support from community leaders including David Craig and former McKinney Mayor Brian Loughmiller.
“I am so excited about this opportunity to vote on this, and I am excited that everybody will get to see and understand the contribution that she made, and especially her granddaughters, Piper and Izzy," current District 1 Councilman Justin Beller said Tuesday. "They will always know how important Gilda was to her community.”
Garza died in 2019. McKinney City Councilwoman Dr. Geré Feltus said while she did not get to meet Garza, it wasn't lost on her that she was one of the few women to serve on the McKinney City Council.
"And it is not something that I take lightly, that she really paved the way for a lot of very powerful, very intelligent, very driven, passionate women in this community to really step through some doors that probably were not open to us before and to step into it so boldly enough to make these types of changes with a heart to serve the community," Feltus said. "That is truly an example and legacy she leaves behind for all of us to follow, but I as a woman am proud to follow."
The city of McKinney has said the name change will go into effect immediately while new signage will be installed in the coming months. The center is at 1101 E. Louisiana St.
