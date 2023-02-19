Brad Crabtree had done theatre in high school.
He also had some opera experience under his belt. Years later, he and his wife were looking for a way to find connection and entertainment that wasn’t biased or divisive, he said.
As a result, he and his wife came to usher one weekend for a show put on by the McKinney Repertory Theatre.
Ushering eventually turned into house managing. Over time, he and his wife started helping out with concessions. Today, he serves as a producer with the community organization.
Crabtree is just one of a number of community members who have been impacted by the McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) over the past two decades.
As part of its upcoming season, MRT is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The theatre’s first season as an incorporated nonprofit was in 2003. At the time, the group performed wherever they could find space — usually at the chapel in Chestnut Square.
Since then, the old courthouse in the center of downtown McKinney has been renovated and is now the McKinney Performing Arts Center, and MRT has brought live productions ever since to that same 427-seat theater. The first play that the group brought to the MPAC was “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Today, MRT continues to bring community members together for live performances in the heart of McKinney. That includes productions of “The Mousetrap,” “Much Ado Out West,” “Dracula” and “Driving Miss Daisy.” That also includes the group’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.”
It was a bit part in one annual production of “A Christmas Carol” that kicked off Davina Gazo Stampfel’s participation in MRT. Today, she serves as executive director of MRT.
Gazo Stampfel said the presence of a community theatre brings benefits both to the local area (in the form of economic impact) and also provides a way to tell stories.
“Having a resource like that where the community can express themselves, tell stories that may be resonant with the community as well as come be entertained, I think, is really important to any community and how we express ourselves,” she said.
She added that theatre productions incorporate multiple facets of the arts when it comes to set design, poster design, musical elements and more.
“And the thing that I find so magical about theatre is even if your show is running like clockwork, the actors are hitting all of their marks,” she said. “Every stage cue is happening perfectly. You're going to see a different show every night because the energy from the audience is different.”
Productions from MRT incorporates participation from McKinney residents and students, but also features residents from around the area.
“We are all inclusive, so we are open to everyone,” Gazo Stampfel said. “And in fact, we would love to have more volunteers from the community. More actors come to our auditions, more people come to help with the shows. If you're interested in participating in community theatre in any way, we are a home for that.”
MRT is gearing up to share details for its 20th anniversary season in March.
“We're trying to find a combination of great plays, well-known plays, exciting plays that we can do this season to get a large crowd to come,” said Marilyn Latham, vice president with the MRT board of directors.
The group is also looking to engage local artists as it celebrates the milestone.
“For the 20th anniversary, we really want to highlight all of the talent that is here in McKinney,” Gazo Stampfel said. “So we are going to put out an RFP for a local artist to design all of the posters for our 20th anniversary season.”
Before then, MRT will give live performances of “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery” from Feb. 24 through March 4.
This year, Gazo Stampfel said, the goal is to raise awareness of MRT’s activities.
“People have forgotten post-COVID, that we have a community theatre,” Gazo Stampfel said. “And this year, with the 20th anniversary, our goal is for people to remember we have a community theatre and that it's something that we should be proud of and supporting.”
She also adds a personal goal.
“We have so much talent here in McKinney. Not just theatre, just so much talent that we should be the destination theatre outside of Dallas,” she said. “There's no reason we can't be with the amount of creativity, the amount of talent, all of the people who are moving into McKinney. I really feel that with all of the resources we have, that if we took advantage of that, we could really be the premier theatre outside of Dallas.”
More information about McKinney Repertory Theatre, including schedule and volunteer information, is available at mckinneyrep.org
