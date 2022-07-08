McKinney’s Public Works Department has a new home that will allow it to meet the needs of a growing community.
The city’s Public Works Department moved into a new 65,500-square-foot space in May. So far, Public Works Director Ryan Gillingham said, the experience has been great.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” he told the McKinney Courier-Gazette. “We were able to move in and start operations day one on the day we moved in. All of our team members that are here are very excited and they’re loving the new space, and the opportunities that the facility provides them to be able to do their job better and more efficiently.”
The roughly 12-year-old building, located at 3501 N Central Expressway and now dubbed the McKinney Municipal Center North Campus, was a former John Deere facility, Gillingham said. Bringing the Public Works Department to the location was part of a 2019 bond program — about $13 million of the bond money went towards obtaining the building while about $9 million went towards renovations, according to a video produced by the city of McKinney.
The department’s water, wastewater and streets divisions are still at the department’s 1550 College St. location, according to the city video. Divisions that moved to the new building include environmental services, fleet and facilities maintenance.
Gillingham said the move to the former John Deere building was fitting, especially since the Public Works Department’s operations are similar to what used to take place at the facility. That includes administrative work and space for fleet maintenance.
About 28,000 square feet of the facility is used for fleet maintenance, Gillingham said. The new spot includes oil distribution systems as well as additional space for the operations. The Public Works department is in charge of maintaining all of the city’s vehicles, from police and fire department vehicles to dump trucks, Gillingham said. The new facility has about three times the space that was previously available to work on the vehicles.
“We’re more efficient because we can fit all of those types of pieces of equipment in the same facility at the same time,” he said.
About 29,000 square feet of the space includes office while the other 8,500 includes storage. The space also comprises collaborative and training spaces.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
