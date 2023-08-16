Lockett, 24, has been sought by the McKinney Police Department since July 5, 2023, for charges including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Further warrants from Collin County cover unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has designated Joshua Darnell Lockett, affiliated with the Bloods gang and a resident of McKinney, as one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 as a cash reward for any information that leads to his capture. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
Lockett, 24, has been sought by the McKinney Police Department since July 5, 2023, for charges including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Further warrants from Collin County cover unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Lockett had a prior conviction in October 2019 for deadly conduct involving firearm discharge, resulting in a two-year confinement sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. Additionally, he was convicted of evading arrest/detention and assault causing bodily injury, serving 60-day sentences for each offense. Released from TDCJ in 2021, Lockett was last arrested in April 2023 by the Plano Police Department and subsequently posted bail for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds, Lockett has multiple tattoos, including an AR-47 rifle on his abdomen, a cross on his upper right arm, and the word "HEARTLESS" across his chest, among others on his neck, chest, abdomen, shoulders, arms, and hands.
Texas Crime Stoppers, funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards for tips leading to the capture of the state's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2023, authorities have arrested 26 individuals from these lists and paid $85,000 in rewards.
To qualify for cash rewards, informants can:
Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
Submit a web tip via the DPS website, selecting the relevant fugitive's photo and using the provided link.
Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link in the "About" section.
All tips are treated anonymously, with tipsters receiving a tip number rather than disclosing their name.
DPS cooperates with local law enforcement to choose fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. The current lists with photographs can be found on the DPS website.
It's important not to attempt apprehending these fugitives, as they are considered armed and dangerous.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.