Screen Shot 2023-08-16 at 11.40.41 AM.png

Lockett, 24, has been sought by the McKinney Police Department since July 5, 2023, for charges including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Further warrants from Collin County cover unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has designated Joshua Darnell Lockett, affiliated with the Bloods gang and a resident of McKinney, as one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 as a cash reward for any information that leads to his capture. Tips can be submitted anonymously.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments