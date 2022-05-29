Patrick Foster, left, began a ruck on May 1 with the goal of completing 210 miles to honor the Fire Department of New York in advance of Memorial Day. He completed the 210 miles on May 25. He heard about the program, done through Carry the Load, through his son's boy scout troop.
Patrick Foster never let himself carry less than 21 pounds.
That was his rule every time the McKinney resident worked toward his goal of walking 210 miles to honor the fallen.
This year, Foster chose to walk 210 miles while carrying a minimum of 21 pounds in a ruck as part of an effort with Carry the Load, a nonprofit effort to "restore the true meaning of Memorial Day." For Foster, the number of miles he chose to walk is significant: September will mark the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and the McKinney resident, through his journey, wanted to honor the New York Fire Department.
"I was an airline pilot on 9/11, and that was, obviously, a gut punch for the nation, but there was something about the firefighters, especially those that went into the towers, they went into the heat of battle," said Foster, a pilot with Southwest Airlines. "They went in knowing full and well that it was a one-way ticket."
It was an act of heroism that stands out to Foster.
"It was the ultimate sacrifice to go in and do that," he said. "They were doing their job, but they knew."
Foster began his walk at the start of the month. The journey started at a significant spot for him and his family: Veterans Memorial Park. Foster's uncle, R.D. Foster, who was a large part of getting the park put in McKinney.
Two hundred and ten miles, 439,553 steps, 23 gallons of water, three bobcat encounters, five coyote encounters and many, many U2 and MercyMe songs later, he returned again to the park to finish the journey.
On average, Foster carried about 33 pounds during his daily walks. Sometimes it was 50 or 60, but he never went below 21 pounds. The most he walked in one day was just under 21 miles.
"All I could think about is, 'I get to do this. I’m alive, I’m healthy, I get to do this,'" he said, "and I kept thinking about carrying that weight up the stairs. You know, the things that they must have been thinking."
The experience was personal, Foster said.
“Through their courage is how they were defined," he said. "And it was the least I could do."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
