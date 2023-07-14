Downtown McKinney File
Courtesy of Downtown McKinney

As the city of McKinney launches a historic resources survey, residents will have an opportunity to give input on potentially significant historic spaces.

At a July 6 Historic Preservation Advisory Board meeting, Historic Planner Cassie Bumgarner told board members what they can expect throughout the rest of the year while consultants gather data on historic resources. Two consultants, Mead and Hunt as well as Hicks and Company, will document built structures throughout McKinney’s historic district, encompassed by US-75, University Drive, Airport Drive and Industrial Boulevard. Bumgarner said this is the first time an area of this size has been surveyed since 1985. According to Bumgarner, historic resources can include significant buildings, sculptures, cemeteries, ruins and other structures.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

