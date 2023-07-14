As the city of McKinney launches a historic resources survey, residents will have an opportunity to give input on potentially significant historic spaces.
At a July 6 Historic Preservation Advisory Board meeting, Historic Planner Cassie Bumgarner told board members what they can expect throughout the rest of the year while consultants gather data on historic resources. Two consultants, Mead and Hunt as well as Hicks and Company, will document built structures throughout McKinney’s historic district, encompassed by US-75, University Drive, Airport Drive and Industrial Boulevard. Bumgarner said this is the first time an area of this size has been surveyed since 1985. According to Bumgarner, historic resources can include significant buildings, sculptures, cemeteries, ruins and other structures.
Some resources, if it meets criteria like surpassing 50 years of age, providing historical significance and preserving original materials, can be designated a landmark, in which the city council passes an ordinance to protect the structure.
While the city conducts the survey, it recommends future options for residents to give feedback through a variety of means, including email, calling in or speaking with members of McKinney’s Historic Preservation Advisory Board at public events. The board also proposed National Night Out as a possible means to gather community input in historic downtown. The board will also seek volunteers to conduct the field work required to garner community input.
Once the survey is complete in early 2024, the board will receive recommendation on possible landmarks throughout the historic district.
