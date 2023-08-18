McKinney Water Tower file
Audrey Henvey / McKinney Courier-Gazette / Star Local Media

As the city of McKinney's new fiscal year approaches, McKinney residents have until Sept. 5 to give their input on the city’s budget and tax rate.

According to the city, this year’s budget will raise more total property taxes than last year by $10,084,717 (7.03%). Of that amount, $4,298,846 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

