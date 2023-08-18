As the city of McKinney's new fiscal year approaches, McKinney residents have until Sept. 5 to give their input on the city’s budget and tax rate.
According to the city, this year’s budget will raise more total property taxes than last year by $10,084,717 (7.03%). Of that amount, $4,298,846 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
This coming year, the city expects to see a total revenue of $860,556,471 and a total of $849,541,996 in expenditures.
The proposed tax rate of $0.4275 per $100 valuation is lower than last year’s $0.4575.
According to the city, funding for the water and wastewater fund budget is estimated at $141.8 million, as opposed to $139.4 million in non-depreciation expenses. To fund some of the increased cost, the city an 8% increase for wastewater service rates and 7% increase for water service rates.
Public safety will have a proposed budget of $94,798,741 in funding, while public works will have a proposed budget of $19,257,504. If the budget passes, parks and libraries will have a combined budget of $19,144,695.
The city also proposed to allocate $15,235,204 to development services to promote economic development in the city.
McKinney’s airport is slated to see a total $16,220,860 in revenue this year and $16,067,159 in total expenses, with daily maintenance and services estimated at $9 million, personnel accounting for $3 million and transfers accounting for $2 million.
McKinney residents can learn more about the city’s budget at mckinneytexas.org/budget. The final public hearing for a budget and tax rate is slated for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at McKinney City Hall.
