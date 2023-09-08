McKinney water tower file.jpg
McKinney residents will see a three-cent decrease in their property tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

The McKinney City Council recently adopted its 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which includes a $849 million total budget, with $202 million in the general fund. This coming fiscal year’s tax rate will be $0.427513 per $100 valuation on residents’ homes.


