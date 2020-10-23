More than $2 million of unused CARES Act funding will be reallocated to Collin County.
In total, the McKinney City Council agreed to return $2.1 million that was originally earmarked for the Emergency Housing and Living Assistance (EHLA) grant program this past week. The McKinney City Council accepted $6.8 million of CARES Act funding in June for the EHLA.
City documents state the EHLA provided funding to Collin County residents in default, in danger of default on their residential lease or mortgage, or those who could lose their homes due to COVID-19. The grant also provided assistance with utilities and food for those whose income was impacted.
Allen, Frisco and Plano also participated in the EHLA.
The resolution from the city states all unused funds must be returned back to the Department of the Treasury by Dec. 30.
Of the $6.8 million sent to the city, the city’s revised usage came to $4.79 million, with more than $1.4 million going to Catholic charities.
Collin County made more than $18.4 million of CARES Act funding available for the EHLA.
Construction of water mains approved
McKinney City Council members on Tuesday approved the construction of two wastewater force mains through Parkland near U.S. Highway 380.
R.J. Muraski, North Texas Municipal Water District capital improvement program assistant deputy director, said this project is “essential for continued growth and development” of McKinney and the surrounding area.
The route approved by the City Council would go through McKinney’s parkland, south of U.S. 380 between Airport Boulevard and New Hope Road. Muraski said this route would have minimal impact on the parkland and is the “best alignment and routing” for the project.
He also said there would be no surface structures on the parkland and that the NTMWD would pay for easements through the parkland.
The project calls for the installation of two parallel wastewater force mains to be in service by early 2023. Muraski said the new water mains would bring water to the new Sister Grove Regional Water Resource Facility from the McKinney Lift Station.
In total, five miles of pipe would be installed for a projected cost of $32 million. The construction timeline is 1.5 years with a completion deadline of December 2022.
Muraski said the deadline is key as McKinney’s wastewater currently goes to the Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, which saw its final expansion project from the NTMWD. He said the new mains are important to bring and treat water flow from McKinney to the Sister Grove station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.