Medical City McKinney announced in December that it is ranked in the top 10% of inpatient rehabilitation facilities ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation for cases discharged between October 2020 and September 2021.
“Medical City Rehabilitation Institute McKinney thrives on getting patients back to an independent lifestyle in an effective, efficient and timely manner,” Medical City McKinney CEO Ernest C. Lynch III said. “This national recognition is a testament to our therapists and nurses’ dedication to the care and improvement of human life.”
The rankings were determined by using UDSMR, LLC’s program evaluation model (PEM), a case-mix-adjusted and severity-adjusted tool that provides facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking drawn from over 80 percent of all IRFs in the country. There were 856 inpatient rehabilitation facilities qualified for ranking. The goal is to recognize high-performing facilities for their delivery of quality patient care that is effective, efficient, timely and patient-centered. This is the 14th year that UDSMR, LLC has issued these awards.
“We are focused on helping our patients recover their strength and function after a debilitating injury, stroke, trauma, amputation, neurological disorder and orthopedic injury,” Therapy Services Director Allison Wheeler said. “We are thrilled to be nationally recognized for providing quality patient care and for our commitment to excellence always.”
The Medical City Rehabilitation Institute McKinney provides services to patients experiencing a variety of limitations, providing access to the care needed to return to an independent lifestyle.
“To recognize the efficient and effective care it provides to its patients, we are pleased to present this award to Medical City McKinney,” said Troy Hillman, manager of the Analytical Services Group at UDSMR, LLC. “This report card serves as a tool to identify and recognize high-performing facilities, to work with them to learn how they provide efficient and effective care, and to share what we learn with others to elevate the performance of all.”
Tree composting
Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 14, McKinney residents can have their Christmas trees picked up at home by Waste Connections for composting. Pick-up services are not available for businesses or apartments.
For pickup, residents must remove lights and ornaments from their trees, and the trees should not be bagged. Trees with flocking cannot be composted. Residents should place their tree next to their trash container on the regularly scheduled trash day.
Residents who live in apartments can drop off trees for recycling at the Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Fields on Park View Avenue north of the soccer complex parking entrance or at Gabe Nesbitt Park off Hillsdale Drive, south of the PSA McKinney facility and west of the baseball fields. Trees must be clean and free of decorations, lights and flocking.
Residents can compost natural poinsettias, pine garland and wreaths byplacing them in brown paper bags next to trash containers on regularly-scheduled trash days. Lights and ornaments must be removed from wreaths and garlands. Only organic decorative materials will be accepted. Trees and other materials are taken to the Regional Composting Facility in Plano and converted into a variety of compost products.
District calendar
McKinney ISD will begin the second semester of the school year on Jan. 4. Staff will return Jan. 3. The semester will end on May 20, and graduation day is May 23. Spring break is March 7-11.
