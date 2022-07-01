McKinney is taking next steps as it explores options for a possible “deck park” across State Highway 5.
The city has scheduled a public input meeting that will allow residents to share what they’d like to see where Virginia and Louisiana streets intersect with SH 5. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 12 at Ruschhaupt Hall in the McKinney Performing Arts Center (111 N. Tennessee St.).
The city has been looking at the potential for pursuing something along the lines of a “deck park” project as the Texas Department of Transportation prepares a full reconstruction of SH 5 between Spur 399 and US 380 in 2025.
The goal of the park project would be to enhance McKinney’s downtown, provide green space and to reunite communities formerly split when SH 5 was put in.
In April, the McKinney City Council was presented with three options for what the project could look like. Those options include a “deck park,” “inverted deck park” or improvements to the existing crossing.
The “deck park” would be at ground level with SH 5 running underneath the park while the “inverted deck park” would have SH 5 run at ground level with the park dipping underneath.
The third option, providing improvements to the existing crossing, would include two separate park spaces connected by pedestrian crossings that run through SH 5.
During the April presentation, the City Council was presented with cost estimates for the options. The estimates are high-level and a conceptual estimated range of construction costs for the improvements and do not include costs to develop functional park space for each alternate, the city stated. According to the April presentation, park option one, inspired by the concept of "waves" and the Pacific Plaza in Dallas, would cost anywhere from $50-$70 million. At the time, Engineering Director Gary Graham said the projected cost does not include building, operating or maintaining the park. In addition, option one would mean impacting 27 nearby properties for property acquisition.
Park option two, inspired by the concept of "rings" and Galaxy Soho Plaza in Beijing, would cost around $13-20 million (not including costs for building, operating and maintaining the park) and would impact five properties for property acquisitions.
Park option three, inspired by NorthPark Center in Dallas and Cityplace in Houston, would cost around $5-7 million (not including costs for building, operating and maintaining the park) and would also result in five properties being impacted by acquisitions. The design would involve pedestrians having to cross vehicular traffic to get from one side of SH 5 to another.
The city stated that further progress on the study will result in refined estimates and will include costs not factored into the estimate ranges presented in April.
According to the city of McKinney, the project may qualify for federal or regional grant funding. The project could also be funded through grant opportunities or partnerships with local businesses, property owners and stakeholder groups, the city stated, noting that further project development will include more detailed cost estimates and funding strategies.
Following the initial public input period in July, city staff are slated to report their findings to the City Council later in the summer and seek guidance on entering “phase 2,” of a pedestrian feasibility study, which the city stated would include a more “robust study” and initial design of the alternatives being considered. The North Central Texas Council of Governments has committed to funding “phase 2,” the city stated.
View renderings for the projects here:
