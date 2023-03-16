McKinney is looking to get an idea of how its residents feel about the city.
The city is asking citizens to take part in an online survey that aims to gauge satisfaction in the community. The survey deadline is March 24.
The city of McKinney said it has been working with National Research Center, an independent consultant, to develop the survey.
“The survey allows the city to compare results and benchmark residents’ opinions against other communities nationwide,” the city stated. “The survey includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by the city and priorities for the future.”
The survey, which takes about 17 minutes to complete, asks residents about such items as quality of life in McKinney, the city’s economic health, quality of transportation in McKinney and public safety. The survey also asks residents about what the McKinney community should focus on in the next two years.
The city has conducted a citizen survey every two years since at least 2017, according to the city website. Results for the 2017, 2019 and 2021 surveys are available at mckinneytexas.org/1356/Citizen-Survey
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
