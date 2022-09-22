the independence mckinney.jpg

The Independence, an affordable multifamily housing community, came as a public-private partnership between NRP Group and the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation (MHFC). The product was unveiled in June. Now, McKinney is looking to move forward on another public-private partnership that will bring affordable housing to the city. 

 Courtesy of The Independence McKinney

McKinney is moving forward on plans for its next affordable housing partnership. 

Back in May, the McKinney City Council approved sending out a request for qualifications for an affordable housing development using a public-private partnership with the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation. The approval came after the completion of The Independence, an affordable multifamily housing community that came as a public-private partnership between NRP Group and the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation (MHFC). 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

