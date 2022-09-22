The Independence, an affordable multifamily housing community, came as a public-private partnership between NRP Group and the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation (MHFC). The product was unveiled in June. Now, McKinney is looking to move forward on another public-private partnership that will bring affordable housing to the city.
McKinney is moving forward on plans for its next affordable housing partnership.
Back in May, the McKinney City Council approved sending out a request for qualifications for an affordable housing development using a public-private partnership with the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation. The approval came after the completion of The Independence, anaffordable multifamily housing community that came as a public-private partnership betweenNRP Group and theMcKinney Housing Finance Corporation (MHFC).
The request for qualifications approved in May called for an entity that could “co-develop affordable multifamily housing units on property acquired in the target area.” The target area is generally located west of US 75.
During a Tuesday, Sept. 20 City Council Work Session, Affordable Housing Administrator Cristel Todd told council members that a total of six applicants had responded to the request for qualifications. A committee that included council members, staff and McKinney Housing Finance Corporation board members evaluated the respondents and narrowed the options down to three developers. The three were interviewed, Todd said.
“Out of those three, it has been determined that Atlantic Pacific Communities is the most qualified firm to partner with the McKinney Housing Finance corporation for the next development deal,” Todd said.
She added that the developer had a 2018 development currently in McKinney off of SH 121. The organization is a fourth-generation family-owned company, she stated.
Plans for moving forward are in the beginning stages, Todd said, and a site has not been selected. Todd said the plan is to look at sites and then bring a Memorandum of Understanding to the council for approval once plans are more concrete.
The company’s full proposal, including a June 2022 letter to the evaluation committee from A|P Senior Vice President Dan Wilson, is available through city records.View the company’s full proposalhere.
“As leaders in affordable housing with a long history of providing high quality affordable housing and community enrichment, we hope to partner with the City of McKinney and the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation to develop affordable housing in the Target Area,” Wilson stated.
Wilson stated that the firm has developed 33 Low Income Housing Tax Credit developments in partnership with housing authorities or local governments.
“We have a clear understanding of the work to be done,” Wilson stated. “A|P and the development team are prepared to start work immediately and are committed to implementing a comprehensive development plan to create vibrant affordable housing communities in the Target Area. Further, we commit to: obtain a Certificate of Occupancy within 24 months of groundbreaking; timely obtain the required insurance; and to make efforts to ensure that small and minority-owned businesses, women's business enterprises, labor surplus area businesses and individuals or firms located in or owned in substantial party by persons residing in the area of the mixed‐finance development are used, when possible.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
