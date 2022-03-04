McKinney Silo Mural Project described as 'opportunity to show the world something beautiful'

McKinney leaders, artists and residents welcomed internationally-acclaimed artist Guido van Helten to town with fanfare Thursday night to celebrate the planned McKinney Silo Mural Project, which will be an anchor to the east end development of the city.
The McKinney Silo Mural Project is a collaborative effort between volunteers, private donors and the City of McKinney, according to literature passed out to attendees at Thursday's event. Partner groups include the McKinney Fine Arts Commission, McKinney Main Street and Visit McKinney.
The mural will transform and bring new life the concrete silos that were built in 1927, but origins trace back to the Collin County Mill & Elevator Co. and the 1870s when M.C. Burns and his son J. Perry Burns operated a flour mill just outside of McKinney, according to the literature. In 1892, they purchased a mill close to the silo site. The red brick millhouse was built in 1914 and the grain elevators and 100-foot concrete silos were erected in 1927, near the intersection of East Virginia and Main streets. The millhouse closed in the 1970s, but the grain elevator continued to operate as a feed mill until summer 2020. The concrete silos were acquired by the City of McKinney as part of a redevelopment project for the new municipal community complex.
In January 2022, the concrete silos and grain elevator began an extensive restoration in preparation for the mural installment and new municipal community complex.
The person to bring the silo mural to life will be van Helten, who creates oversized photorealism murals that are featured across the world and his designs are influenced by, and representative of, the community for which they are created.
"I did not prepare an epic speech or anything, my voice is what you see on these walls here," van Helten told the capacity crowd at The Augustus event space. "I am amazed at the turnout here. I did not expect this. I am very excited to start this process, and what I have included here to show you are past works of mine from the last year, and you will see along with the murals there is photography. Basically, all of my work is inspired by that photography. Photography is part of the storytelling.
"What I want to stress is I am just a vehicle of what you want to show me, and what I can then show my audience and the audience of people who will come and look at this."
Deborah Bradford, a member of the McKinney Community Development Corporation board, said she is inspired because the city of McKinney is "in the midst of something incredible."
"We are in the midst of changing times, and evolving times," Bradford said. "The silo project will serve as a catalyst for development in a section of the city that is rich with cultural and historically significance. I think about the coming of the new municipal complex, along with Tupps Brewery, and the east side expansion as a whole, and everything we are embarking upon… I think about such a rich opportunity of the gift of the renowned Guido van Helton."
Bradford added that this project will pay tribute to the city's rich culture and heritage and preserve and celebration the historic elements.
"It will honor our past as we move toward the future," she said. "We are indeed in changing times, and when we think of the significance of the rich agricultural and industrial heritage, we lay before the silos which are now a blank slate — an opportunity to create and show the world something beautiful. This particular project will be one of the largest works in North Texas, and coupled with the international reputation of Mr. Helten, he will help us build an attraction and a spotlight central to the city of McKinney."
The McKinney Mural Silo Project is asking for donor support to bring the mural to life. There are seven donor levels, ranging from less than $50 to more than $25,000. You can learn more on how to donate at www.mckinneytexas.org/silo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.