A collection of street sign toppers are expected to soon sprout up around east McKinney in an effort to honor a number of historic neighborhoods.
In January, the McKinney City Council approved guidelines for a street topper program as part of an effort to support neighborhood identity. Now, the city is gearing up to place the neighborhood designations over six historic neighborhoods in the city.
Janay Tieken, director of Housing and Community Development, said the project will add a sense of identity to the neighborhoods involved. She said during one Community Conversations event in McKinney, attendees from the neighborhoods were given color-coded nametags based on the legacy neighborhood they lived in, allowing residents from the same neighborhoods to connect.
"A lot of people that lived on the east side were not aware that they kind of already had a neighborhood name and the history that was behind the name," she said. "So it’s really part of the continuing effort to connect people more strongly with their neighborhoods and the history of their neighborhoods and the sense of pride in that."
The city will be adding street toppers to designate the Wilcox, Rockwall, Mouzon, La Loma, Lewisville and The Run neighborhoods.
Learn more about the historical significance of these neighborhoods here:
Tieken added that The Run neighborhood is located west of State Highway 5.
“But it’s one of the oldest traditional African American neighborhoods in the city of McKinney," she said. "So that is part of the legacy neighborhoods as well.”
Work to introduce the initiative began in the fall, Tieken said, and was approved by the City Council in January. Following the approval, the process included figuring out neighborhood boundaries, looking through historical documents and vetting what the best names were for some neighborhoods that had a history of two names.
With preparations for signs underway, Tieken said the first signs will likely roll out by August with the project being complete by September.
The cost for the project is about $20,000, and Tieken said it is being funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant that the city receives every year.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
