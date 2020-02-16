The McKinney and McKinney Boyd basketball teams entered their final “Crosstown Showdown” of the season with different mindsets, as the Lions and Lionettes were focused on gearing up for the postseason while the Broncos and Lady Broncos were simply wanting to finish the season on a positive note.
When the dust finally settled, both the McKinney boys and girls dominated the two rivalry matchups from the opening tip. The Lionettes closed out their regular season with a 48-21 win, while the Lions blew the Broncos, 78-53.
On the boys’ side, McKinney got to avenge a prior loss to Boyd thanks to hitting open shots and forcing the Broncos into 17 turnovers. As a result, the Lions were able to put together runs of 13-2 and 20-5 while posting the highest scoring total Boyd has allowed this season.
“We did some dumb stuff to start the half, but once they took the one-point lead I felt our guys showed a lot of poise and started valuing possessions, and we played our style of ball and took off,” said Wes Watson, McKinney head coach. “I feel very confident we are ready for everything that comes with the playoffs and that these guys are going to embrace it all, and don’t be surprised if we go on a run because our team is ready for this moment.”
McKinney was led by star sophomore Alex Anamekwe, who scored seven of his game-high 23 points to kick start a run to begin the fourth quarter and turn a competitive game into a blowout. Anamekwe also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to help the Lions get revenge on their crosstown rivals, who won the first game of this season series 66-60 in January.
“I really knew I had to come out hard in the second half since we came out slow and let them take the lead and were able to get things going to right way to begin the fourth quarter,” Anamekwe said. “Now we just want to find a way to beat Prosper and Allen in our final two district games so we can roll into the playoffs with a lot of confidence.”
Despite the loss, Boyd freshman Kyle Layton had his coming-out party by draining four 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 20 points. Although out of playoff contention, the Broncos remain focused on finishing the season on the right note.
“We just stopped hitting shots and props to them. They answered all of our runs with runs of their own, and on top of that, we struggled on defense tonight and allowed the most points we have given up this season, so hats off to them,” said Jeremy Josey, Boyd head coach. “Tonight, we played at their pace and not at our pace, which doesn’t lead to success. But this is valuable experience for our young guys as I’m expecting big things from them in the future.”
On the girls’ side of the court, McKinney beat Boyd in wire-to-wire fashion, led by Lionettes’ star guard Erin Fry, who scored a game-high 16 points to give McKinney the season sweep over Boyd. The win ended being bigger than anticipated as McKinney was able to move into the third slot in the final district standings and will take on Garland Lakeview Centennial in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.
“I’m proud of how our girls came out and took care of business. It always feels good to beat your city rival and sweep the season series,” said Deb Harris, McKinney head coach. “We are ready for the playoffs and have worked hard to get to where we are at this season.”
