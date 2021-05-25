A McKinney teacher has been recognized nationally and has won a $5,000 grand prize for her teaching.
Hallie Brady, a teacher at The Goddard School in McKinney (Craig Ranch), has been named one of 12 teachers of the year across the country by Goddard Systems Inc., the franchisor of the Goddard School, a private preschool and daycare provider.
In its 15th year, the system’s Teacher of the Year program was expanded to award 12 regional winners across the country. Each regional winner won a $1,000 award, a press release stated.
Brady was deemed the system’s Teacher of the Year in the west region for the toddler classroom level, but she was also named the grand prize Teacher of the Year winner out of the system’s 550 schools. She was nominated by parents and families whose children she took care of during a school year that came in the midst of a pandemic.
“Hallie effortlessly creates strong connections with our families and is gifted at making children feel safe when they enter her classroom, a quality that was vitally important this past year,” said Robbin Wells, co-owner of The Goddard School of McKinney (Craig Ranch).
As the grand prize winner, Brady received a $5,000 cash gift, a press release stated.
“Words can’t describe how humbled I am to win this award,” Brady said. “This past year has been difficult for so many of my students and their families, and it is so rewarding to know I was able to help them through it. I never underestimate what my students are capable of accomplishing, and I look forward to continuing to help them learn and grow as individuals.”
