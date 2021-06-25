Xavier Powell Tyson, 13, noticed his mom was unable to talk.
The two had just gotten in the car to get something to eat on an April day, and, as Tyson recalled, his mother had begun to act strangely.
“As I was watching her act like this, I called my brother before I called 911 because I didn’t know if she was joking or not, which she wasn’t,” Tyson later recalled. “I then called 911 and told them what was going on, and they sent an ambulance. When they finally got there, they were trying to calm me down and tell me that my mom was going to be OK.”
Two paramedics arrived and eventually learned that she was probably having a severe stroke. They transported her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney and then to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano, a Comprehensive Stroke Center, where she had a mechanical thrombectomy procedure to restore blood flow to her brain. In the midst of it all, Tyson remembers the medics giving him food and trying to comfort him while he waited for a family member to pick him up.
“One thing I learned from the medic was to stay calm and to think positive in these types of situations,” Tyson later wrote in a letter. “I really wish I could give the medics something for my appreciation for them saving my mom’s life.”
On Friday, the McKinney teen was reunited with the two McKinney Fire Department paramedics who helped him and his mother. However, it was Tyson who got the appreciation.
The department hosted a surprise event Friday morning to honor Tyson for his quick thinking under pressure during both his mother’s April stroke and during a previous stroke she had in 2015. The event resulted in Tyson and the two medics, James Mathews and Dustin Musick, meeting once again.
Tyson’s mother, Camille Allen, said she had no idea her son had written the letter until he brought it home from school.
“I just started bawling,” she recalled upon reading her son’s words.
After helping her twice, she said she felt her son should be recognized. So she shared his letter with the department.
Musick said the letter came as a surprise to him.
“Oftentimes we just transport to the hospital, we always tell them ‘Hope you feel better, get well soon,’ and then we may never see them or hear from them again.” Musick said. “So when you get positive feedback like this, it’s always really great.”
