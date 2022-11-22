After opening in 2005 and hosting a multitude of games, the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch is about to get an upgrade.
This month, McKinney will kick off phase one of renovations to the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, a project that Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said will open the door to more use and more national tournament visits.
“This was a project that was identified in our 2019 bond as being a key project that the city must get done,” Kowski said.
The current facility includes 13 total fields, two of which have synthetic turf. Renovation plans include providing turf to at least six of those fields, Kowski said.
“Basically by doing synthetic on most of the fields, if it rains we can still kind of play, and they don’t get worn out as much as grass,” Kowski said. “So it’s just much better for our local teams and parents.”
That means fewer canceled games and the ability to host more national tournaments, he said.
“People will travel to McKinney more so than they do now to come to our facility, because there’s less likelihood that it’ll get canceled because of weather,” he said.
In addition, grass fields require “resting” of the grass, which will not be required for turf.
“Having synthetic fields out there will allow us to have events every single day out there,” Kowski said.
The project also includes improving spectator areas and expanding hike and bike trails, a city press release stated. It also includes adding digital scoreboards, restroom buildings, pavilions and play equipment.
Phase one of the project will come to about $25 million, Kowski said. Half of that will be paid for with bond money while the other half comes from funds provided by developers as part of the city’s parkland dedication ordinance. The ordinance requires residential developments to provide either parkland or a cash equivalent of parkland to the city, Kowski said.
“We get cash in many cases, so basically we’re using cash that we assembled from developers to help pay for this as well,” he said.
The renovation comes as the DFW metroplex looks forward to welcoming the FIFA World Cup to Dallas in 2026. Kowski said McKinney is looking to throw its name into the hat as a location for some form of participation.
“This would be a site that we would put out there to the World Cup committee that could be a spot to host some aspect or be a part of the events for the World Cup in this area,” Kowski said.
Amid renovations, the complex is expected to be closed for most of the multi-year process, the city stated in a press release.
Games played at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch are being shifted to the Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Complex. In addition, Kowski said, some baseball and softball diamonds are being restriped to accommodate soccer too.
Sports participation in McKinney continues to see rising numbers, including for Soccer.
“Soccer is still our largest association sport overall,” Kowski said.
According to data provided by Kowski, the city had 5,849 registrants for youth and adult soccer this past year, with half playing in the spring and the other half playing in the fall, Kowski said. In 2022, the city hosted 11 tournaments comprising 2,390 teams, with 27% of travel from outside of 60 miles.
“Soccer’s a great gateway sport for many kids to test out because it’s just a really great team sport to begin your youth career in,” Kowski said. “So we accommodate a lot of that.”
The McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch is located along State Highway 121 and is near the HUB 121 and District 121 developments.
"The vision is to upgrade the facility to meet the growing demands of nearby residents as well as our local athletes, tournament participants, and everyday visitors to this budding live, work and play district," the city press release states.
See renderings and the master plan here:
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
