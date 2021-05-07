On Monday, the McKinney City Council is slated to certify the results of the May 1 election.
Those results included declaring George Fuller as the city’s continuing mayor and Geré Feltus as the District 3 city councilwoman. Those results also had set the city on a course for a June 5 runoff election so voters could decide between two candidates for a District 1 representative.
Justin Beller and Stan Penn were the last two standing out of a four-person race for the spot, but shortly after midnight Thursday, Penn announced his withdrawal from the race on Facebook.
“I thought ‘This is best for the city, this is best for all involved,’” Penn said in a Thursday interview. “And to be honest, the state of affairs in politics, and again the ugliness and hatred, it's so rank out there that I decided personally, I just don't want any part of it.”
He had garnered 32% of the votes in the May 1 election, the second-highest amount of the four candidates in the race, teeing him up for a June 5 runoff race against Beller, who got 41% of the votes.
“I honestly felt that it was better for me to withdraw and attempt to make a statement about the state of politics, and really the hatred and the ugliness on social media, instead of continuing this for another five weeks,” Penn said.
Now, an agenda for a special City Council meeting for Monday includes making the election results official and calling for a runoff election for District 1. However, the final item on the agenda includes considering canceling that same runoff.
The city has filed Penn’s official certificate of withdrawal from the race, which Penn submitted to the city secretary’s office on Thursday, and a form certifying that Beller is now unopposed in the race.
Should the City Council approve canceling the June 5 runoff, Beller will be declared the District 1 representative on the council.
