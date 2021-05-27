The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval of a rezoning item that would allow for an apartment development at the corner of Wilmeth Road and Community Avenue.
The rezoning item, if approved by the McKinney City Council, would allow for a portion of land that is mostly already zoned for multi-family development to be developed with modified standards. On Tuesday, planner Joe Moss said those requests included allowing for three-story buildings rather than two and reducing parking requirements to one parking space per bedroom. The development would include units with one, two and three bedrooms.
Moss said city staff recommended approving the proposal.
“Staff feels the proposed requests will advance the district’s intent by providing housing for creative class workers and the project’s location at two arterial roadways does demonstrate that it could meet the project’s travel demand and can be accommodated by the planned transportation and infrastructure network,” Moss said.
A letter of intent sent to the city by Robert Roeder, who represents the applicant, said that the three-story change would allow for a reduced building footprint and therefore more open space for amenities.
“We are not seeking to increase the density over the 20 units per acre that is currently permitted,” Roeder told commissioners Tuesday.
Of the roughly 12-acre land in question, about 10 acres were already zoned for multi-family residential use. Roeder gave multiple reasons for the acquisition of the commercially-zoned land.
“This particular developer prides itself on having more open space than you’re typically going to see in a development of this nature,” Roeder said. “In order for them to lay the property out in a way that creates that open space, we needed some additional land.”
He added that the land addition allowed the property to avoid having an angle at one end. Roeder said there would likely be around 245 units on the project.
“This is really a low-density multifamily project, in large measure because this is family-oriented,” he said. “This is a project that we think is going to attract a lot of families with children. We wanted to have major play areas and that kind of thing outside, so that’s the driver.”
The commission voted 5-1 in favor of recommending the item with Commissioner Deanna Kuykendall voting against.
“I think it’s a good use of land," Commissioner Hamilton Doak said. "I don’t see any issues with the requests that you’re making."
The item will go before the City Council on June 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.