The city of McKinney is exploring the possibility of entering into an agreement that would create a Municipal Management District for the Honey Creek Development.

The development, located west of US 75 and adjacent to a future US 380 bypass, could have a potential $2 billion in assessed value and is slated to include a mix of uses including residential and commercial, according to a presentation from Republic Property Group.

