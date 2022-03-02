McKinney residents will be taking to the polls later this year to decide if they want to allow for package liquor sales within the city.

On Tuesday, McKinney City Secretary Empress Drane announced that an over 4,000-page petition calling for such an election item had garnered enough signatures to trigger a vote in November.

In November, a group of residents, business and community leaders launched a local effort to collect enough signatures on a petition that would call for an election to allow for those types of sales in McKinney. The election item, if passed, would expand current McKinney law, which currently allows for beer and wine sales in grocery or convenience stores as well as mixed beverage sales at restaurants, to include allowing fine wine and package liquor stores.

In a previous interview with the McKinney Courier-Gazette, Lisa Hermes, McKinney Chamber of Commerce president, said McKinney stands to see an estimated $1.3 million in additional sales tax revenue if the measure passes.

The petition was submitted to the City Secretary’s office on Jan. 18.

On Tuesday, Drane told City Council members that the petition had collected 22,717 valid signatures, more than the 21,847 needed to trigger the election.

Now that the petition signatures have been certified, Drane said, the McKinney City Council must call an election for the item by August 22. The election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Drane applauded the city staff’s effort to confirm the petition signatures according to the election code, adding that the project had taken hundreds of hours to achieve and had included dozens of city staff members.

“Those folks included probably every department of our city from our front line staff all the way up to managers, directors and even members of our executive team,” Drane said. “So this was definitely an all-hands-on-deck project that we are very pleased to meet its conclusion.”