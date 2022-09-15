The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The day-long, family-friendly event includes live music, dance and theater performances, food trucks, swimming, and ticketed boxing tournament.
The celebration includes a dedication ceremony at noon for the Gilda Garcia Garza Aquatic Center, previously the Old Settler’s Aquatic Center. The pool facilities will be open for free swim from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A lifelong resident of McKinney, Garza was elected to City Council in 2000 and re-elected twice. She was instrumental in the development of a city aquatic facility in District 1, now named in her honor. Shortly after her passing, Mayor George Fuller designated May 16, 2019, Council Woman Gilda Garcia Garza Day to recognize her dedication to the community and public service.
Mexican Independence Day festivities will start at 1 p.m., with performances by Mexico 2000 Folklorico Dance, and the Cara Mía Theatre group. Live music by Frances Mariel, and Lara Latin will be from 4 to 8 p.m. There will also be the 5th Annual Evelyn Flores Punch Out Memorial boxing tournament, which requires tickets, also begins at 1 p.m.
