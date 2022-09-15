McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

The City of McKinney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Mexican Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Old Settler's Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana St. The day-long, family-friendly event includes live music, dance and theater performances, food trucks, swimming, and ticketed boxing tournament.

The celebration includes a dedication ceremony at noon for the Gilda Garcia Garza Aquatic Center, previously the Old Settler’s Aquatic Center. The pool facilities will be open for free swim from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

