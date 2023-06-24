McKinney is looking at proposing a potential pedestrian safety ordinance that would restrict the use of roller skates, roller blades, in-line skates, skateboards, coasters and bicycles on sidewalks in its downtown.
The ordinance, if proposed, would not be applicable to wheelchairs, strollers, emergency responders or police patrol bicycles, according to a presentation made during a Tuesday McKinney City Council work session.
In the midst of a presentation about the city’s thriving downtown area, McKinney Cultural District Director Andrew Jones asked council members if the city should pursue the ordinance.
Jones said the ordinance proposal comes after a request from multiple stakeholders made in 2022.
“The pedestrian safety ordinance is really designed to address the issues of crowding on busy pedestrian sidewalks,” Jones said. “Things like skateboards, bicycles, you know, that are going very, very quickly and people coming out of businesses and not necessarily seeing a bike or a skateboarder going down very quickly.”
The proposed ordinance was met with support from multiple members on the dais, including Mayor George Fuller, Councilman Patrick Cloutier, Councilman Michael Jones, Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Philips and Councilman Rick Franklin.
Councilman Justin Beller spoke against the proposed ordinance.
“I guess without an alternative to that, I’m against using a stick for this thing,” Beller said. “Because the majority of the people who are offending are kids, and I think that we would have a disaster of enforcement when we start ticketing kids for kid activities.”
Beller also said he would support bringing a skate park to nearby Old Settlers Park as a way to deter such activity downtown.
Cloutier said it’s not exclusively minors, noting that he had seen someone on a bicycle that morning who seemed to be in their mid-20s.
“I know that’s anecdotal, but I saw it,” Cloutier said. “But if it’s illegal, you say ‘Hey, son, it’s illegal,’ and you move on. It’s not just, ‘Hey, this is kind of frowned upon in the city. Yes, it’s legal but, you know, whatever.’ So I’m for this ordinance, knowing that 12-year-olds aren’t going to be getting tickets.”
Based on direction from the council, Jones told the McKinney Courier-Gazette that the ordinance is slated to be formally drafted and brought before the council for a vote at a later meeting.
During the same work session meeting, Jones also asked council members for feedback on a proposal to pursue a permit process for allowing a “pedal pub” business downtown. Jones said there had been some inquiries on bringing such a service to the downtown. Jones said there was one private operator that was interested and that was proposing a bring-your-own-bottle option along with a proposed route.
“I kind of hate it,” Cloutier said. “This whole pedal thing, it seems kitschy, it seems weird, it seems like drunk people getting in the way of…on the streets. It’s a solution in search of a problem that is, do we not have enough stuff down here to do? I think we do. I think this is silly, and I don’t want it.”
Other council members expressed concerns that the business would not find a successful market in the downtown area.
“There used to be carriage rides in Downtown McKinney, but I think that ultimately failed just because she wasn’t making enough money to feed her own horses to continue doing it,” Philips said. “And so I don’t mind you giving them an opportunity, but I don’t think it’s a business that we will see thriving in the 2030s.”
Jones said ultimately the council did not feel that there was a need to pursue a permit for that type of activity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.