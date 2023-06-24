Downtown McKinney File
McKinney is looking at proposing a potential pedestrian safety ordinance that would restrict the use of roller skates, roller blades, in-line skates, skateboards, coasters and bicycles on sidewalks in its downtown.

The ordinance, if proposed, would not be applicable to wheelchairs, strollers, emergency responders or police patrol bicycles, according to a presentation made during a Tuesday McKinney City Council work session.

