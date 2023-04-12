McKinney is seeking resident input when it comes to how some downtown properties should be used in the future.
As construction continues on the new city hall complex located east of State Highway 5, the city of McKinney is looking ahead to when city staff will eventually vacate multiple city-owned properties in the downtown area.
The city owns multiple properties downtown, including the development services building property, the current city hall property, a 82,005 square-foot parking lot and another 38,986 square-foot parking lot. According to a Jan. 24 McKinney City Council presentation by Michael Quint, development services executive director with the city, the current zoning for the four properties would all allow for a variety of land uses, including office, hotel, restaurant, personal service and residential. Each property also allows for development at a maximum of five stories tall.
During the January discussion, McKinney City Council members spoke in favor of pursuing a partnership to redevelop the properties via a request for qualifications (RFQ) process. At the time, McKinney City Council members including Councilman Justin Beller, Councilwoman Geré Feltus and McKinney Mayor George Fuller emphasized the significance of gathering local input.
McKinney will take steps to gather that local input during an April 26 town hall meeting. Residents and other interested parties can share feedback at the town hall meeting, which is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. at the current city hall, located at 222 N. Tennessee St.
The meeting is slated to include a brief presentation with public feedback through discussions and visual preference surveys.
An April 12 press release from the city of McKinney noted that construction on the new municipal complex, slated to open in early 2025, will result in city staff vacating many city-owned facilities including the development services building and the current city hall.
“These properties and facilities will become prime opportunities for redevelopment, and we want to make sure our residents and stakeholders have a chance to weigh in on what types of developments they want to see downtown, whether it be a new restaurant or retail space, a boutique hotel, or workspaces,” said McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes in an April 12 press release. “Because these properties could alter the direction of downtown, it’s important to the city’s leadership to hear from the public before seeking development partners.”
According to the press release, the city intends to issue an RFQ later in 2023 to identify a partner or partners who can work with the city to redevelop the city-owned properties impacted by the construction of a new city hall.
Public feedback from the April 26 meeting is expected to be shared with the city council and to help inform the RFQ.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.