Visit McKinney is now accepting tourism grant applications from entities planning events or initiatives that promote the City of McKinney as a tourism destination.
“It is our mission as the city’s tourism entity to bring new dollars into the city's economy by attracting both leisure and business travelers to McKinney,” said Aaron Werner, Visit McKinney executive director. “These grant funds provide us the opportunity to assist groups with marketing and promotion of projects that are primarily geared toward visitors but that locals may enjoy, too!”
Visit McKinney offers $30,000 per year to qualifying applicants which is awarded in two cycles of $15,000 each. The Visit McKinney board awards the grant funds based on state-established guidelines governing the use of hotel tax. These guidelines, application, and schedule of the grant process can all be found online at VisitMcKinney.com/grants.
Anyone wishing to discuss the viability of a project or event may complete the inquiry letter also found on this webpage and submit it to Werner by email to executivedirector@visitmckinney.com.
“During our current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, Visit McKinney was pleased to support events and projects by organizations including MillHouse McKinney, McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra, Chestnut Square Heritage Village, McKinney Restaurant Council, Ovation Performing Arts Academy, Jump Into Art Studios, SBG Hospitality, and Marching Music Made in McKinney,” Werner said. “We’re excited to see what types of projects and events applicants bring to us in the coming fiscal year.”
The deadline for Cycle 1 grant applications is Friday, Oct. 7. Applicants will make presentations to the Visit McKinney board on Oct. 25. The board will then review the applications prior to announcing grant award recipients during its November meeting.
Visit McKinney is funded by hotel tax dollars collected by the City of McKinney.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
