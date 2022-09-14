McKinney water tower file.jpg
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Visit McKinney is now accepting tourism grant applications from entities planning events or initiatives that promote the City of McKinney as a tourism destination.

“It is our mission as the city’s tourism entity to bring new dollars into the city's economy by attracting both leisure and business travelers to McKinney,” said Aaron Werner, Visit McKinney executive director. “These grant funds provide us the opportunity to assist groups with marketing and promotion of projects that are primarily geared toward visitors but that locals may enjoy, too!”

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments