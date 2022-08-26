Collin County Transit ridership has exceeded expectations within the first several months of the DART-facilitated program.
Back in January, McKinney began working with Dallas Area Rapid Transit to provide public transportation services in the McKinney Urban Transit District. Since then, the numbers indicate an interest on the part of McKinney residents that reflects continued growth.
The program eligibility includes seniors, riders with disabilities and low-income riders, making the service a targeted effort to help people who meet those eligibility requirements.
The program includes a mix of “dedicated” vehicles that are used by DART as well as “non-dedicated” vehicles through Lyft services.
During a Tuesday presentation to McKinney City Council members, Ryan McCutchan, program manager with DART, said ridership had seen a modest increase. Data presented Tuesday shows a steady rise in ridership since January, escalating from 996 at the beginning of the year to 2,387 as of July.
McCutchan added that while other programs he oversaw typically see a decline in July ridership due to seasonal factors, the McKinney program had seen a rise over previous months.
On average, the program has seen about 37 new eligible riders apply and be added to the program each month since January.
“There has not been any stop in people applying for the service,” McCutchan said. “And again, this is without us doing any large marketing efforts.”
Work is underway to integrate DART’s GoPass app and Lyft as part of the program, with plans to test the product in the near future. McCutchan said there are plans to be able to use the product as part of the McKinney Urban Transit District program in October.
The McKinney Urban Transit District program includes the cities of McKinney, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Celina and Lowry Crossing. However, about 86% of trips originate in McKinney, and 64% of trips are rides that stay within McKinney. McCutchan said
Wait times as of July for Collin County transit were about 13 minutes, which McCutchan said was a good number.
“This is directly correlated with the fact that we have Lyft as a valued partner in providing transportation. So being able to serve such a large area that Collin County is, having Lyft, Echo Transportation and also Irving Holdings as the service providers has been able to allow us to keep the average wait time really down,” he said.
During the presentation, McCutchan said subsidies per passenger landed at about $71 with Echo Transportation, $45 with Irving Holdings and $14 with Lyft.
“So you can see the benefit that Lyft adds to this,” he said, adding that about 60% of trips are being facilitated by Lyft.
“So we see that Lyft is catching on quite rapidly, and we anticipate those numbers to continue to go up,” he said.
McCutchan said the program had seen some cost overruns, including through the program’s call center. He said expenses related to the program’s call center had been expected to be lower within the first seven months. Factors leading to higher spending included the increase in ridership and the fact that currently, the only way for users to schedule rides that are not recurring trips is through the call center.
McCutchan outlined strategies to mitigate costs associated with the call center, including scheduling recurring trips and the inclusion of an employee to handle questions in order to alleviate call center demand. He added that the anticipated introduction of the GoPass app into the program is expected to reduce demand on the call center.
As McKinney sees growth in ridership and participation, the city is looking ahead at long-term funding options.
During the same meeting, Janay Tieken, director of housing and community with the city of McKinney, outlined a local match policy that includes contributions from the city and member organizations. Partners haven’t been asked to pay the option since 2020 due to CARES Act funding, but with those one-time funds slated to eventually run out, Tieken said discussion is slated to come before officials around the end of the year to discuss the possibility of reinstating the local match policy.
“We’re in good shape for the rest of this fiscal year, but staff feels that there are probably some decisions that the board needs to make for the upcoming fiscal year,” Tieken said.
Tieken and McKinney Transit Director Akia Pichon projected that it would be a number of years before CARES Act funding runs out.
“We feel that we would not be doing our due diligence without bringing this before the board to say ‘We may want to look at local contributions, we may want to start talking to corporations,’ anything that we can do to leverage that FTA (Federal Transit Administration) funding, because whatever we can get, we get to draw down the FTA funding, so we’re basically doubling our funding source,” Tieken said.
