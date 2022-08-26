McKinney Water Tower file
Audrey Henvey / McKinney Courier-Gazette / Star Local Media

Collin County Transit ridership has exceeded expectations within the first several months of the DART-facilitated program. 

Back in January, McKinney began working with Dallas Area Rapid Transit to provide public transportation services in the McKinney Urban Transit District. Since then, the numbers indicate an interest on the part of McKinney residents that reflects continued growth. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

