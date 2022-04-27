Eugene Earl Trimble was born April 28, 1922, in a log cabin in Livingston County, Kentucky. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, McKinney’s VFW Lone Star Post 2150 will celebrate Mr. Tribble’s 100 birthday, by featuring a drive-by parade in front of his home at 2413 Creek Ridge Drive in McKinney, with an official “Eugene Trimble Day in McKinney” proclamation from McKinney Mayor George Fuller.
As a teenager, Eugene worked his way through a year-and-a-half program offered through the county seat, graduated with a certificate in business and was hired by an FBI scout shortly thereafter. In 1943 during World War II, he was drafted and served for three years with the 94th Infantry Division, 3rd Army, under the command of General George Patton and worked various jobs while stationed in Europe. Like all recruits, he went through basic training, followed by engineer training, electrical engineer training, and was trained in explosives. Once the Army recognized Eugene’s ability to type 83 words a minute, he was assigned to the battalion office at a command post in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia, and later as an accountant to Bamberg, Germany.
In 1945 Eugene was discharged from the army at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. Able to return to his FBI job as a fingerprint analyst, an incredibly tedious job that did not excite him, he learned Uncle Sam would cover college expenses for veterans through the GI Bill. Eugene enrolled at George Washington University, Washington D.C., and earned a degree and a CPA certificate.
In 1950 his sweetheart, Betty Owen, became Mrs. Eugene Trimble. Eugene went on to earn a law degree from Baylor University, became a lawyer licensed in both California and Texas, retired at the age of 75, and moved to McKinney, Texas, to be close to his two children.
After 69 years of marriage, Betty Sue passed away on July 6, 2019, at the age of 93. They have two children and six grandchildren. Mr. Trimble has since immersed himself into photography, literature, historical events, and maintains a personal website containing his efforts. If you visit his website, www.eugenetrimble.com, you will have a comprehensive view of Eugene’s life. He has compiled thousands of photos, personal historical accounts and research enticing enough to spend hours perusing. As a retiree in McKinney, he volunteered for many civic causes and did whatever was needed at both the Harrington library in Plano, and the McKinney library. He worked there until he lost most of his sight.
The event honoring Mr. Trimble is open to the public and if you would like to participate, be at the VFW Post in McKinney at 1720 North Church Street by 3:30 Saturday afternoon, April 30, and join in the parade.
