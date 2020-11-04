La’Shadion Shemwell

A broad majority of voters chose to remove Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell from his seat.

Numbers from Collin County with all vote centers reporting show 47,843 McKinney voters (72.18%) selected to remove Shemwell from his position through Proposition A for the city of McKinney. 

The proposition reads: “Shall La’Shadion Shemwell be removed from the office of McKinney City Council Member (District 1) by recall?”

The city has scheduled a special city council meeting for Friday morning to consider, discuss and act on certifying the results of the city special election, which includes Proposition A.

18,440 people voted against the proposition according to Collin County.

