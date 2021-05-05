McKinney water tower
Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized the city of McKinney as a recipient of the 2021 Governor’s Community Achievement Award (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. This year, 10 winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Specifically, McKinney will receive $310,000 for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way.

Cities are judged based on seven environmental and community improvement areas: public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law, and illegal dumping enforcement.

“McKinney’s diverse environmental efforts are a reflection of an engaged community committed to its unique city and the beauty of its natural resources,” Environmental Education Coordinator Martha Cavazos-Fipps said. “This award recognizes the cooperation and teamwork between the Environmental Education staff and other city departments, Keep McKinney Beautiful organization and the many residents who have volunteered countless hours towards the beautification efforts in McKinney.”

The city of McKinney also received the Governor’s Community Achievement Award in 2016.

Keep Texas Beautiful is a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. The organization is a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement nonprofit that strives to educate and engage Texans to take responsibility for improving their community environment.

