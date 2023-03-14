On March 13, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched to multiple traffic crashes on southbound US-75 at Legacy Drive. Upon arrival, it was determined that several secondary traffic crash incidents had occurred in the same general area within a short timeframe.
During the first traffic incident, a stalled vehicle with its hazard lights flashing was stopped in the third lane of US-75. A second vehicle, unable to stop in time, collided with the rear of the stalled vehicle causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
As the driver of the stalled vehicle exited the passenger side of her vehicle, a passing semi-truck struck and pushed her into oncoming traffic. The semi-truck failed to stop and render aid and continued southbound on US-75.
The driver of the originally stalled vehicle was subsequently struck by another vehicle as she lay in the roadway. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Plano Fire Rescue and transported to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s office. The deceased female has been identified as 29-year old Leah Daniels, from McKinney, TX and her next of kin have been notified.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in these incidents.Additional follow-up will be conducted by the Traffic Unit in an attempt to identify the driver of the older model “bob-tail” Peterbilt 389 semi-truck. This incident is an on-going investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Traffic Unit.
Should anyone have witnessed or have additional information or about the traffic crash or the location of the semi-truck, please contact the Plano Police Traffic tip line at 972-941-5483.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
