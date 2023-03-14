stock_police_lights

On March 13, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched to multiple traffic crashes on southbound US-75 at Legacy Drive. Upon arrival, it was determined that several secondary traffic crash incidents had occurred in the same general area within a short timeframe.

During the first traffic incident, a stalled vehicle with its hazard lights flashing was stopped in the third lane of US-75. A second vehicle, unable to stop in time, collided with the rear of the stalled vehicle causing moderate damage to both vehicles. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

