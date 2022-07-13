Progress continues on the much-anticipated District 121 development in McKinney, and that includes bringing a hospitality component to the table.
The $250 million, 17-acre mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road, will also include a 102-room boutique hotel dubbed Hotel Denizen. The hotel is being developed by Archstreet Hotel Partners.
The hotel, located on a roughly 1.8-acre site, will be just east of the Kaizen office building and parking garage, said Michael Mueller, managing director of investment and advisory firm Archtower. Archtower is the general partner of Archstreet Hotel Partners.
The hotel is currently in the design phase, Mueller told the McKinney Courier-Gazette.
“It’s going to be a unique hotel, unique to McKinney,” he said.
With an abundance of nearby restaurants, the hotel itself will comprise primarily rooms, he said.
“It’ll be a new product that embraces technology, kind of tries to empower the guest and obviously has the amenity of the restaurants and the park next door that David Craig is developing,” Mueller said.
The deal is another development plot point as District 121 comes to fruition. Back in February, District 121 announced its first round of restaurant anchors. Included in the February announcement were a first look at McKinney’s first Mi Cocina restaurant, which will take up 6,600 square feet in a standalone location. The site will also include an upscale bar, similar to the brand’s Highland Park restaurant.
Edgar Guevara, president and CEO of M Crowd Restaurant Group, said the bar will serve as a 21-and-over space that has its own kitchen, menu and cocktail options.
In a July interview with the McKinney Courier-Gazette, Guevara said work is being done to finalize design on the space. Design elements include tall ceilings in the downstairs restaurant space as well as lower ceilings in the upscale bar area that Guevara said aim to provide a more intimate feel. The location will also include a patio that overlooks planned green space in the District 121 development and balcony seating from the bar.
“It’s going to be a great development, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” Guevara said. “Excited to be a part of the McKinney community for sure.”
The development will also feature a Bob’s Steak & Chop House, which will take a 7,600 square-foot building and will include a cigar bar.
“Our restaurant has become part of the community and where people have dined and celebrated all their special occasions since 1993,” said Bob Sambol, the founder of Bob's Original Steak and Chop House, in a July statement. “When it’s time to gather and celebrate you don’t say, ‘Let’s go out and have some chicken.’ You go to Bob’s and have a great steak. Our District 121 location will look and feel like the original location on Lemmon Avenue and it will have the added attraction of a cigar lounge.”
Signed restaurants also include Common Table and 400 Gradi.
The first restaurants are expected to open in spring 2023.
District 121 Retail, LLC, a subsidiary of real estate firm Craig International, is developing the project along with Craig International’s Miles Prestemon, according to a previous press release.
The development is expected to provide dining and entertainment to the area as well as a featured patio space and green park that will hold outdoor events. That portion of the space has received a $2 million grant from the McKinney Community Development Corporation.
“It is exciting to see the vision of District 121 coming to fruition with the Kaizen office building opening this fall,” said David Craig, chairman and CEO of Craig International. “We are creating a unique ambiance that includes some of the most successful restaurants in the metroplex overlooking a magnificent park. This will be the new ‘it’ place to be in DFW once it’s complete next May.”
