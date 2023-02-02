A French lesson between Joey and Phoebe from “Friends” dubbed over a video about how to properly dispose of cardboard boxes.
An overdub from Dr. Evil (of “Austin Powers” movie franchise fame) letting you know that — nope — pizza boxes cannot be recycled in McKinney.
A video edit featuring "The Little Mermaid" and a reminder that you really shouldn’t recycle plastic Easter eggs. Or Easter grass. Or Easter baskets.
Those seconds-long blendings of pop culture and municipal trash rules are just a few episodes from a series that has won a national award for the city of McKinney’s communications department.
The series, presented over multiple Instagram reels and titled “Trash Talk,” recently won a 2022 Savvy award from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association.
For Meredith Haynes, who shows up on many of the city’s Instagram reels as a character, the series is an effort to get the word out about important information in an engaging, unique way.
“We have shared trash and recycling messages countless times over the years, and we’ve used gorgeous graphics by our designer and long-form video, and the message just wasn’t sticking,” said Haynes, who serves as communications and media specialist with the city. “So last year, we started Trash Talk, and they are short videos using trending audio, and rather than try to explain everything that you can or can’t recycle, I would pick one or two things, and they would be simple and they would be humorous, and it seemed like for the first time, we were really making headway as far as people understanding our message.”
For Haynes, the goal is to both educate and engage the city’s followers, which then builds trust in the community, she said.
“I think whenever you think of government, people assume one thing or another,” Haynes said. “But it’s people just like them, residents just like them, trying to share a message.”
To kick off 2023, the department is initiating a new campaign that plays off of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” books.
The campaign, “Choose Your Next Adventure” invites followers to have a say in what location gets highlighted next on the city’s Instagram account. The campaign aims to speak to the city’s followers, who are mostly in the 35-44 age range.
“That generation grew up with the ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ books, and so that was kind of what gave me the idea, is people will relate to this and understand this,” Haynes said. “And so the hope is, there’s so many awesome parks and city facilities and all sorts of things in McKinney that people either haven’t been to or don’t even know about. And so this is kind of a way to give them a quick glimpse. We’re not talking about three- or four-minute videos. It really is just a little sneak peak at what they can expect to see along with some information, and hopefully that will intrigue them enough to actually go visit it themselves.”
It seems to be the idea behind many of the city’s reels, which highlight anything from winter weather tips, to public parks, to library programming to local events — the seconds-long videos are often bridges to city information and resources.
The city has also rolled out other campaigns, including a “Unique By” campaign that highlighted the multiple dimensions of McKinney’s tagline, “Unique by Nature.”
“I think our goal is to always continue to increase engagement with our followers and make things as easily accessible to them as possible,” Haynes said. “We know we’re dealing with people who have jobs, who have families, who are just anxious to get information quickly. And as much as we’d love for them to stick around on our sites all day and explore, we know that’s not going to happen. So our goal is to always get that information to them as easily as possible and make it as accessible as possible.”
Of course, there’s a good amount of work that goes into creating the products that the department rolls out.
“We have a very collaborative team," Haynes said. "For many of the ideas we get together and discuss what the problem is or what it is we’re trying to tackle, It’s great because you’re hearing voices from the graphic designer, from the website specialist, from our video producers. It’s not just one person coming up with this idea. We’re able to bounce ideas back and forth and it’s great to hear the different perspectives. We always walk away with something a little bit different than what we started, but it’s a much stronger campaign because of it.”
The city’s communications and marketing team won 17 major awards in 2022. The awards highlighted such elements as the city’s new website, Instagram presence, winter preparedness campaign on social media and more.
“We’re still one of the fastest-growing regions and cities in the country, and so it’s very important to us not to just keep the people engaged who are already here, but to quickly engage those who are moving here from other parts of the country,” said CoCo Good, communications and marketing director with the city. “So we love seeing our metrics doing well and doing best in class comparisons with other cities across the country, that’s really important to us.”
The department uses multiple avenues to get information to residents. That includes a weekly newsletter, multiple social media pages and a recently revamped website that aims to be more mobile friendly.
Social media posts from the city often link back to more detailed information on the city’s website, which serves as a “home base” for information, Good said. She added that the No. 1 goal for the city’s social media pages is for visitors to know they’re getting fully factual information.
“We just want to make sure it’s factual information, that you know where to get the real scoop on things, but also that you feel a part of your community and feel like you’re more than just a resident here, that you’re a valued community member,” Good said.
