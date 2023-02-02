Trash Talk (1).jpg

A screenshot of an Instagram reel cautioning McKinney residents against overloading containers. 

A French lesson between Joey and Phoebe from “Friends” dubbed over a video about how to properly dispose of cardboard boxes.

An overdub from Dr. Evil (of “Austin Powers” movie franchise fame) letting you know that — nope — pizza boxes cannot be recycled in McKinney.

Large JPG-Communications_and_Marketing_Department_2022_ 2 (1).jpg

McKinney's communications and marketing team won 17 major awards in 2022. 
IMG-4831.jpg

The city's next social media campaign is a play on the "Choose Your Own Adventure" book series. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments