Chief Dow (1).jpg

McKinney Fire Chief Paul Dow

The future of McKinney’s fire department has been top of mind for Paul Dow since he joined the organization as a consultant.

Now, he’s at the helm of the department, serving as McKinney’s fire chief.

Paul Dow 01.jpg

Paul Dowl, far right, officially began his role as McKinney Fire Chief on May 2. 
Paul Dow 02.jpg

Paul Dowl, right, officially began his role as McKinney Fire Chief on May 2. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments