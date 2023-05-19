The future of McKinney’s fire department has been top of mind for Paul Dow since he joined the organization as a consultant.
Now, he’s at the helm of the department, serving as McKinney’s fire chief.
Dow officially became McKinney’s fire chief on May 2 after serving as interim chief since February. The move came after former fire chief Danny Kistner’s retirement was announced in January.
Dow came to the McKinney area from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he previously served as fire chief and oversaw a department of 750 firefighters and 22 fire stations. He moved to the McKinney area to be with family. He began working as a fire instructor at Collin College in June 2022 and then began doing contract work in the area, including with the McKinney Fire Department where he was hired to build a professional development program. He was named as McKinney’s assistant fire chief in January 2023.
Looking ahead, Dow said his priorities include training and professional development. He also mentions future bond-funded building projects like rebuilding Fire Station 8 and Fire Station 2, as well as plans to build new fire administration and logistics facilities. He also lists medical units as a priority, as not all stations currently have a medical unit, he said.
Dow’s leadership position comes as McKinney looks ahead to the growth that is sweeping through the north Texas area. For McKinney’s new fire chief, approaching that growth comes down to combining data with insight from McKinney firefighters.
“I’ve got a number of firefighters, very sharp individuals, who are already kind of feeding us information about where the next med unit should go, for example, which station has the priority,” Dow said. “They’re seeing it on a daily basis because they’re responding to those calls.”
Dow describes his leadership as participatory.
“I like to get input from everybody,” he said. “I like to incorporate other ideas. I don’t feel like I’m the smartest person in the room, I’m the person that’s going to try to take the strengths from all the members and find ways to make us more efficient. I’ve used that in the past, it’s worked really well for me. I try to allow people to go ahead and try their ideas. That’s been successful. Sometimes they’ll fail, and that’s okay, but they’ll learn from that as well.”
He said his job involves preparing the next group to take over in the future, adding that there is a good amount of succession planning in what the department does.
For Dow, the goal is to bring a culture to the McKinney Fire Department that includes everybody.
“It’s not my department, it is our department,” he said, “and it’s whatever we want to make it. So if there’s problems, let’s identify solutions. Let’s try to make sure that we’re making it the best department that we possibly can.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.