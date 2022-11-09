A local option election that found success in McKinney Tuesday night is expected to result in a positive economic impact for the city.
In 2004, McKinney voters approved allowing for beer and wine sales in grocery and convenience stores and for mixed beverage sales in restaurants. The item approved this week as part of the Nov. 8 election expands current McKinney law to include allowing fine wine and package liquor stores.
Election results shared this week revealed that McKinney voters were largely in favor of allowing package liquor sales within the city. Tuesday numbers show that the local option item on McKinney ballots passed with 74.02% of the votes, or 45,147 votes.
In contrast, 25.98% of votes for the item were in opposition, with 15,845 votes coming in "against."
Election results are unofficial until certified, but the numbers indicate an economic boost for McKinney as it looks ahead to the impacts of the votes.
“I am just very excited that we finally got to the place where the voters had the opportunity to weigh in on this issue, and they very clearly said, 'We want to keep our tax dollars local.’ And that was really exciting, to see those numbers as big as they were,” said Lisa Hermes, president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. “And it’s exciting now to know that we can not only create more jobs and more business opportunities, but again keeping millions of sales tax dollars back here in McKinney to work for our city.”
Hermes said estimates indicated about $1 million in economic impact related to direct sales tax dollars — but, she added, that’s a very conservative number. She said the estimate doesn’t take into account ancillary sales tax.
“For instance, you drive to Allen to go to Total Wine, you are more than likely going to run some errands and do some other shopping in that area,” she said, “and so, we not only lose the direct sales tax, we’ve been losing that ancillary sales tax as well. And so that number, we’ll get to see a little bit as we continue to grow how much sales tax revenue increases year over year and be able to compare that and see what the actual numbers are.”
The road to getting the item itself on the ballot has been a long one — Hermes said the Chamber board began having discussions about such an item about five years ago.
There were originally plans to kick off the effort of collecting signatures for a petition in 2020, but the onset of the pandemic put those plans on hold. As a result, Hermes said, the effort to collect signatures did not start until November 2021. The effort required collecting over 21,800 signatures from registered McKinney voters in order to get the item on the ballot.
Plans had originally been to get the item on the May 2022 ballot, but due to the timing of when the petition was turned in to the city, the issue landed on the November 2022 ballot instead.
“It has been a long process, which is why it is even more exciting to be able to see the results of that election because we’ve been waiting for so long,” Hermes said, “and the whole idea was to be able to put it to the voters and say, ‘You have a say of where our tax dollars go,’ and obviously in the chamber, we felt like they should stay here in McKinney, and the voters agreed with us.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
