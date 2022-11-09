A local option election that found success in McKinney Tuesday night is expected to result in a positive economic impact for the city.

In 2004, McKinney voters approved allowing for beer and wine sales in grocery and convenience stores and for mixed beverage sales in restaurants. The item approved this week as part of the Nov. 8 election expands current McKinney law to include allowing fine wine and package liquor stores.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments