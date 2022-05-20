Amid a turbulent housing market, McKinney's Trinity Falls development is gearing up to continue delivering.
Johnson Development Corp. this week confirmed that it will be delivering 450 lots to builders this year for the master planned community. Roughly 200 homes are set to be available in the summer with the rest of the homes expected to be ready in the fall.
The announcement comes as the North Texas area has seen a high demand for housing and as the development process for delivering lots has stretched out by about six months.
"For us, the timing was just kind of hit perfectly for us to be releasing these at the time where people can still buy and purchase a home," said C’Ella Clayton, director of Marketing with Johnson Development.
Clayton credits the company's relationship with builders and in the city for the community's ability to deliver.
"Johnson Development has been doing this for a long time, and so just having that variety and those relationships here in the city of McKinney has definitely positioned us to be able to maneuver and be able to make our projections in a way that we can uphold those projection numbers to the end of the year and keep things moving as much on a timely basis as possible," she said.
Today, the community advertises prices between the mid-$300,000s to around $900,000. Robert Ditthardt, general manager and vice president with Trinity Falls, said that back in 2017, the community received city approval to include other housing products, including townhomes and other products.
"So expanding that product offering was the way that we foresaw bringing in homes as a lower price point," Ditthardt said.
Today, he said, the community comprises six builders offering seven product types, which include two types of townhomes, single family-detached alley-loaded products, front-loaded products and active adult products provided by builder Del Webb. Ditthardt said the 450 homes announced this week span across all product types.
With new homes and an anticipated elementary school on the way, the community is also currently working on an extension of Melissa Road from U.S. 75 in order to provide another access point to the area. It is also looking to add a second amenity center in the summer.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.