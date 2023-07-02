A row of American flags lines the front of the property at 1710 North Church St. in McKinney.
Just behind them sits a large green tank, serving as a visual marker in front of the tan building located further back.
This is the spot that has served as a home for local veterans since 1936.
Commander Seth Norton uses a variety of words to describe the home of the McKinney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2150.
“It’s a good anchor,” he said.
It’s also a “beacon” and a “cornerstone.”
The location is the center of operations from which the McKinney VFW Post 2150 works to serve the local community and local veterans.
Norton came to McKinney in 2018, having retired from the Army after 20 years of service. He joined the McKinney VFW in 2019.
“What brought me here was basically the job market, No. 1, and Texas loves veterans,” Norton said. “So that’s where I was going to end up being. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”
Today, he serves as commander for a team that gives back to the community in a variety of ways, including an annual Toys for Tots operation, an annual golf tournament that benefits a local Collin County museum, helping to distribute Girl Scout cookies to leaders and cooking 2,000 hot dogs for the local Special Olympics event. The VFW post on Church Street serves as a home for a “binkie patrol,” a group of women who meet to make clothing and "binkies" for children, Norton said. It has also been known to host a wedding reception. The post also hosts an annual breakfast for local first responders.
“Helping others becomes ingrained in the values of people that serve in the military,” Norton said.
That includes supporting veterans. The organization provides veterans assistance to those in need. In addition, the post is involved in local Memorial Day ceremonies, Veterans Day ceremonies, back to school events for veterans’ families and more. In addition, the building itself provides a center for camaraderie for veterans, Norton said. The venue hosts food events on Fridays, featuring Philly cheesesteaks, fish fries or food trucks, and the venue will also host live bands or karaoke nights. Non-members and visitors are also welcome, Norton said.
“We actually want people to come so they can learn more about the VFW,” he said.
The post itself hosts hints of the legacy of local veterans. Around the inside of the building are pieces of memorabilia donated from local McKinney veterans or their families. On the ceiling are names of those who served and those who were lost in battle.
Norton said his goal is to try to increase participation by younger members and to increase awareness of the post and what it brings to the community.
“That’s the biggest thing that I want to do with our future is just make sure the longevity of VFW Post 2150 continues on,” he said. “It’s going to anyway, because all of us here have a no-fail attitude. No matter what, we make everything happen.”
More information is at vfwpost2150.org.
