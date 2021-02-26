As McKinney advances through the new decade, its vital signs are indicating healthy, sustainable growth.
That’s what Michael Quint, the city’s executive director for development services, told city officials this week.
Overall, when looking at figures like the city’s population estimates over time, the incorporated size of the city, the percentage of the city that is built out and the number of single-family and multifamily dwelling units, Quint said he sees a growth rate that is both healthy and sustainable.
“We grew so fast for so long, we’re just now getting to a healthy, sustainable growth rate,” he added.
In 2020, the city saw a general decline in the number of new single-family residential lots filed within city limits. In 2016, McKinney rostered 2,419 new single-family residential lots filed while it registered just 799 in 2020.
“Some might look at this as cause for concern,” Quint said. “I would look at this as a leveling of our growth trajectory over time.”
In addition, he said all the “easy” tracts of land that had easy access to infrastructure and that already had roadway frontage are gone.
“A lot of those properties are already developed for other uses, and the properties we’re seeing developed now have infrastructure challenges, have roadway access challenges,” he added. “And so that’s why I think you’ll see some of the downtick in our residential lots coming online.”
McKinney has also seen a slight decline in the number of new single-family residential building permits within city limits. The city listed 1,186 permits in 2020 compared to 1,925 in 2016 and 2,295 in 2017.
“Again, I think these are good, healthy single family residential permit numbers,” Quint said.
He added that McKinney hit its peak for single-family residential permits in 2005 with 3,400.
“I can tell you, that is not healthy,” he said. “That is not sustainable.”
Quint also presented permit trends related to multifamily development.
“Multifamily is very in vogue right now,” Quint said. “Everybody wants to build it. It’s happening not only in the city of McKinney but across the North Central Texas area.”
Out of 24 multifamily residential permits issued by the city over the previous five years, only three were “new” multifamily zoning entitlements, Quint said. The others had already been put in place.
On the nonresidential side of development, McKinney saw the number of new non-residential permits increase from 59 in 2016 to 105 in 2018. However, that number went back down over time, landing at 69 in 2020.
“Yes, our permit volume is down, but look at the construction valuation,” Quint said, head-nodding a figure that has generally increased from $116 million in 2016 to $373 million in 2020. “Main driver behind this is quite a bit of industrial development that’s under construction.”
That means more jobs, which in turn means more houses and more tax revenue being spent in McKinney, Quint said.
“So we love jobs, from my perspective, I’m sure you guys do as well,” Quint said. “I’m really excited about the activity on the nonresidential front that we were experiencing in the city of McKinney right now.”
