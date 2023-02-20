Amanda Lagan
Suad Bejtovic

Amanda Lagan moved to the area for a career opportunity but has since become an engrained member of the volunteer community. With volunteer work in McKinney, Frisco and Plano, it's little wonder that she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce this year.   

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments