Amanda Lagan moved to the area for a career opportunity but has since become an engrained member of the volunteer community. With volunteer work in McKinney, Frisco and Plano, it's little wonder that she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce this year.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have lived in North Texas for eight years and serving the Frisco community for the past four years. I have two daughters, ages 6 and almost 14. I have worked in retail banking for the past 12 years. I have been with First United Bank as the Spend Life Wisely Ambassador since March of 2022.
What brought you to the McKinney/Frisco area?
An opportunity to advance in my banking career with Capital One.
Tell us about your role with First United Bank.
As the Spend Life Wisely Ambassador it is my goal to generate positive change in the Frisco/Prosper community by leading our market and coordinating SLW events, facilitating free, on-site education courses to the community, and promoting First United Banks four pillars: faith, financial well being, health and wellness, and personal growth to our associates, customers and the community. My personal goal as the SLWA is to partner with local nonprofits as they work to grow their exposure and provide help to those in our community as they navigate their journey to spend life wisely.
Congratulations on winning Volunteer of the Year from the Frisco Chamber of Commerce! What makes you want to be a part of the volunteer force in Frisco?
Frisco is full of people who want to help and full of resources for those in need. I grew up needing those resources, and unfortunately they weren’t available when I was a child in the areas we lived. Being able to provide my time to help those who walk the path I once walked helps me appreciate the life I live today. It makes me honored to have won this award through the Frisco Chamber. Now that I am in a place in my life to give back, I want to do all I can to help those in need. That is why I think my role as SLWA at First United Bank is meant for me. I only hope to help those in need break the cycle of generational poverty. I want to do that by financial education, volunteerism, donations, dedication and time. Even though you were born into one life, that does not mean that is the life you are meant to live.
Where do you like to volunteer?
I am currently the Girl Scout Troop leader for a Daisy troop in McKinney. I am on the event planning committee for Refresh Frisco, the event planning committee for Frisco Fastpacs, I am a Frisco Chamber Board Member, I volunteer as cook captain for City House in Plano and am a member of Frisco Women’s League. That does keep me very busy but I truly love each of these nonprofits, and I believe each one helps our community in so many different ways and I just love being a part of that.
What made you join the United States Army?
That is a funny story…. I was a junior in high school, and our principal offered a week of off campus lunch to anyone junior or senior that took the ASVAB test. Well, I wanted a week of off campus lunch, so I took the very long test. Shortly after that, recruiters were calling my home daily. I scored well, and they wanted to talk to my mom and me and see what my future would look like. I honestly did not know what my plans for after high school looked like. College was not an option for me. So what the Army recruiters were offering looked really good. So my mom signed me away to the US Army when I was 17 years old. I went to basic training the winter after I graduated high school. It was one of the best decisions I ever made.
What moments or memories stand out to you from your time serving in the Army?
My best memories are the people I met. I made so many relationships while serving in the Army. We are spread all across the United Sates, but still very close to this day. I remember not two weeks after I got out of training I was home and got the call to be a first responder to Hurricane Katrina. It was my first mission and maybe my most memorable….
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love thrifting, yard sales and flea markets. I love finding junk. My girls are the same…. We will be riding through neighborhoods and they have gotten so good at spotting “yard sale” signs!!!
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I want to go to Ireland. I have some Irish blood and the country looks beautiful. It is on my bucket list for sure. I want to find the ocean of mermaids in Ireland.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Road Less Traveled" by Lauren Alaina.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Neither. I am more of a brunch person.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be the very best role model to my daughters so they grow up to live their best life. To leave them with the faith of knowing God, with the work ethic that nothing is handed to you and you must always work hard, and good values to respect all people and be kind. Most of all to honor our heroes, our flag and the United States of America.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.