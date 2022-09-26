Beth Bentley is a part of six generations of McKinney history. While she was born in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School, it's her deep family roots and her church family that keep her here. Since then, she has been an integral part of organizing Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, which aims to preserve the Black and Mexican heritage of old East McKinney as development and growth come to the area. Some of the legacy names on the current team include: Larry Jagours, Jason Hernandez, Betty Webb Petkovsek, Jennifer Wilson Davis, Joshua Berry, DeLana Cofield (posthumous) and Beth Mack Bentley.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Born in McKinney to John and Shirley Mack and raised as Beth Mack; now Beth Bentley and wife of almost 26 years to Kenneth; Mama to Klaire and youngest sibling to Tamara and Geoff, I love being a part of 6 generations from McKinney. My faith and my service to my community are a part of my marrow. A McKinney High School Lion, a Prairie View A&M University and University of Texas at Dallas alum, I am currently enhancing my service engagement through a Master of Arts in Ministry program at Southern Methodist University. For almost 9 years, I’ve also had the privilege of joining with the community in service to our students, their families and our Teachers in Allen ISD.
What keeps you in McKinney?
My love of my Mama, my deep family roots and my church family (St. James CME Church) currently keep me in McKinney. My heart is here. Now that I’m older, my perspective on community opportunities is different. Adding value takes time, and I believe that this is where the Lord desires for me to serve at this time.
What made you want to start Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney?
Legacy Keepers was formed organically by persons who had a heart for preserving the Black and Mexican heritage and history of Old East McKinney. This history was going to the grave at a rate that we hadn’t witnessed previously, and we understood the urgency. After convening some of those persons for a few conversations, naming Legacy Keepers was a natural progression. The ongoing efforts resulted from the collaborative impact of lovers of McKinney’s history and telling a more complete story.
Tell us about the mission and activities of Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney.
In a nutshell, Legacy Keepers exists to document, honor and promote the Black and Mexican heritage of Old East McKinney, while ensuring that ALL cultures are represented in our community’s experiences. It’s a starting place to honor culture.
The traditionally Black and Mexican neighborhoods in Old East McKinney have engaged the community through cultural activities since long before there was a Legacy Keepers. It’s really a comeback mixed with a fresh outlook of opportunity, including our signature Legacy Keepers College Partnership Internship Program; McKinney Dĺa de los Muertos Celebration and Legacy Keepers Museum exhibits which include E S Doty and Holy Family Schools. We also participate in educational opportunities throughout the community and work with a variety of organizations to enhance cultural experiences through art, writing, civic engagement, historic marker filings, creative partnership opportunities and more.
What should the community know about Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney, and how can they get involved?
Although we didn’t start out to become an actual entity, things have taken off so quickly. We’ve continued to host major experiences that require a lot of planning, diverse volunteer talent, resources and time. Our goal over the next few months is to re-assess our next few years of service to the community, including foundational Board development; program development; civic impact and the intentional engagement of volunteers and staff.
To get involved, please reach out to legacykeepers21@gmail.com or call 214-498-3540.
What has been the best part about working to tell the story of Old East McKinney? What has been the toughest part?
The best part is a tie between recognizing the undertold stories of our community; introducing the community to people and events that they might not have known and blending the rich history with current-day opportunities like cultural celebrations, museum exhibits, music, film and art.
The toughest part is the recognition that while history continues to live through stories and film, it will also leave us through physical death. Sadly, Ms. DeLana Cofield, one of our founding Board members, passed away unexpectedly. As tough as that has been for her son, her family, the community and our team, it is a reminder that the challenges of this work are worth every moment.
What pieces of Old East McKinney history stick out to you?
Because most of our team has generational ties to McKinney, we are constantly finding community ties in various people and places across McKinney. As we start with learning more about our Black and Mexican heritage, we find how connected we are from the soil that has been toiled; the homes and buildings that we’ve built; the educational systems that we’ve established; the churches and community depth that we’ve developed; the businesses that we’ve created and the foundational leadership and paths of creativity that we’ve helped enhance. These connections make me realize how blessed we’ve been to be community contributors for many, many decades in so many ways.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my Mama; watching crime shows, Alabama football and Golden State Warriors basketball with Kenny and Klaire; writing; listening to interesting podcasts and eating really good Thai or Japanese food.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
In McKinney, my favorite place to spend time is at my Mama’s home. It’s so peaceful, and she’s there.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Evidence" by Josh Baldwin.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Both, although staying up well into the night is somewhat serene.
What do you want your legacy to be?
May my legacy be a fulfilled prayer: Lord, please let my life reflect all that you had in store for me to accomplish through Your gifts of grace in my life. Please let my child’s life; my family; the lives of those I’ve encountered; strangers and even generations to come be made more complete because a girl from McKinney, Texas did what You asked of her in Jesus’ name.
