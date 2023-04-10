Frisco native Brittany LoGrasso has been crowned Mrs. Collin County for 2023, representing the county and her platform, "Embrace Grace."
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am such an adventurous person! I believe in squeezing every drop out of the lemon we call life. There is so much of the world to see and so much to experience! Though I’ve lived in Colorado for a few months and even got to call Japan home for awhile, I see myself always calling North Texas home. I, for sure, consider myself a Texas girl through and through. I attended Dallas Baptist University where I graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration, majoring in Entrepreneurship. I currently reside in Frisco with my husband and pup and I’m super close to my family.
What brought you to Collin County?
I’m a Frisco native! I moved here back in 2000 when I was four years old with my family! Back then, the tollway didn’t even go all the way to Main Street, there was no Stonebriar mall and The Star was yet to be the icon it is in our city today! Since then, I graduated from Wakeland High School in 2014, have done a lot of my adult life in Collin County and have danced and cheered for a few professional sports teams throughout our community.
What made you want to get involved in pageants?
It actually happened by accident. I had thought about jumping into pageantry after I was done dancing for sports teams, and the door opened up for me last fall. I talked to a friend and mentor of mine who I later hired as my coach through this journey and it has been more than I could have imagined! I am so grateful for this opportunity to serve my community and represent an organization that is so close to my heart, my platform, Embrace Grace!
Congratulations on being named Mrs. Collin County! What do you hope to do while you have this title?
I have absolutely LOVED my time as Mrs. Collin County. It has been one of the most fulfilling experiences in my life. From the opportunities to serve the community that raised me to connecting with people from all walks of life; my greatest joy is encouraging every person that their life and journey is full of purpose. I have loved preparing for the state pageant as I advocate for an organization that champions families to bring them healing, redemption and hope for the future.
What has been the best part about competing in pageants? What has been the most surprising part?
The most surprising part is the rich friendships and community you gain through the journey. Although that is one of the most amazing parts of this entire experience, I would have to say that having the opportunity to encourage and serve my community is the best part. Seeing faces light up at appearances brings me so much joy and being able to remind others of how special they are, their purpose for life and to encourage them to chase their biggest dreams is something that makes me jump out of bed every day.
What should Collin County residents know about you?
I am tougher than you think! I’m a fighter and extreme encourager of people in my life and I will be your biggest cheerleader if you allow me to be! I was born 12 weeks early and have recently fallen in love with fitness after dancing for so many years and it has surprised me how much I love taking care of my physical health and it affecting my mental health in such a positive way. I may be small in size, but I’ve got a huge heart and am determined to make my dreams a reality. I am so excited to represent Collin County and truly hope to be your next Mrs. Texas!
What advice do you have for other women looking to get into pageants?
If you have even just the slightest question of “What if?”, do it. Jump straight in with both feet and go for it. You never know what could happen, what opportunities you’ll have and what doors will open for you! Pageantry is so much more than just a beautiful gown and interview questions, it can be the most amazing journey if you allow it to be and you go in committed to serve your community and raising awareness for a platform, if you choose one. Be brave and take a leap of faith! You might surprise yourself!
Tell us about your company, LoGrasso Design Co.
LoGrasso Design Co. is a professional organizing business that was birthed out of inspiration while I worked for one of the biggest companies in the organization industry. After designing for them full time and training with them for a year, I decided to go out on my own and use my degree to build a business and serve North Texas. I always tell my clients I’m a recovering slob. Having lived in close quarters in Japan, training with a huge organization company and creating systems for myself to live efficiently with such a fast paced, jam packed schedule, it is such a joy to help bring peace of mind to families and homes one space at a time!
What are your hopes for the Mrs. Texas pageant?
Well, as a naturally competitive person I hope I represent both Collin County and Embrace Grace well to bring home the win. But, I know that whatever happens pageant weekend I am so proud of the growth this journey has brought me. In the few short months I have been preparing and serving I have had the most amazing opportunities to work with local sponsors, meet high caliber people and I know that pageant weekend will be a great experience!
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day starts out at the gym. My husband and I are both fitness trainers and we keep a busy schedule. Starting my day off at the gym helps me wake up, get acclimated and be able to tackle the rest of the “to-dos” on my calendar. From the gym, I usually run home to make a shake and each day looks different between appointments, organizing clients and appearances as Mrs. Collin County, but I stay on-the-go and almost always have snacks in my car to keep me going! I like to be at home by the evening to wind down and spend time with my husband, pup and family.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I think my theme song would be “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. I’m an upbeat person and I try not to let things get in the way of my wildest dreams and goals. You can almost always find me dancing whether I’m coaching a class at the gym or driving down Main Street, if there’s music, I’m dancing!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be remembered for the impact I’ve made on people’s lives; whether that’s encouraging them through life’s seasons or being a friend to serve and give of myself, I want people to remember that they are a light and have a purpose wherever they go because of my encouragement and love for them.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.