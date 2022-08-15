Cate Robbins' art journey is a lifelong one, and it began with an oversized pencil and a box of crayons. Today, she works in several mediums and styles as an artist and also teaches at the McKinney Art House.
Largely self-taught for most of her life, Robbins entered college after her children were grown and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Summa Cum Laude in 2007 and finished in 2009 with a Master of Arts with emphasis on visual arts and painting from Texas Woman's University. Her work has been juried into numerous local, regional, state and national shows. One of her pieces won a first-place blue ribbon at the 2016 Texas State Fair.
What brought you to McKinney?
We came to McKinney 28 years ago due to a set of circumstances that were nothing short of miraculous. The move enabled my family to create Stonebranch Microfarm and Off the Beaten Path Art Studio.
How would you describe your art style?
My art style is varied from realism to abstract to whimsical.
Do you remember the first art project you did?
The first art project in first grade was a poster contest. I was unhappy because it wasn’t perfect. My wonderful mom said that it is the imperfections that catch the eye. I won that contest for my age group.
What is your favorite medium to use and why?
Asking which is my favorite medium is like asking which is my favorite child! Different mediums for different projects.
What piece of yours are you most proud of?
I was pretty proud of a blue ribbon at the Texas State Fair.
What made you want to teach with McKinney Art House?
I have loved art all of my life, and I have been so blessed to be able to include it in my life now in such wonderful ways. My art journey started out slowly with detours to raise my 3 wonderful daughters, but it has picked up speed in the last few years. My teaching started with a group of Homeschoolers back in the late 1990s, went from there to teaching middle and high school art at McKinney Christian Academy from 2002-2004 where I wrote the upper school art curriculum for accreditation. I started college in 2002 at Collin College, transferred to Texas Woman’s University and received my BA Summa Cum Laude in 2007 and my Master’s Degree in 2009. Along the way, I learned so much and grew as an artist and a teacher.
I began teaching small group classes at the Arthouse in McKinney in 2009. The Arthouse is a creative community that enables artists to grow in many areas including drawing, painting, pottery and many other creative pursuits. It is a wonderful place to teach, and I love, love, love my students. They range in age from 11 years old to adult. I taught for a few semesters at Collin College, and that was fun to go back to where my college career started. I also have a home studio called Off the Beaten Path Art Studio where I work and sometimes teach.
You've said you consider yourself an 'art coach.' What does it take to be an art coach?
I think of an art coach as someone with experience in many areas, good communication skills, an eye for critique, a willingness to keep learning and an imaginary whistle.
In your opinion, what makes great art?
I think great art shows use of the elements and principles of design in thoughtful ways.
What is a normal day like for you?
There is NO NORMAL!
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely a morning person because the hour is getting earlier and earlier that I turn into a pumpkin.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
A theme song would be "In Christ Alone!" But my past ring tones have been "Darth Vader’s Theme" and the theme from "Looney Tunes!"
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to spend the time I have left on this earth sharing everything I have learned and being the best disciple of Jesus that I can be…
