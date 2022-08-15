Cate 4.jpg

Cate Robbins' art journey is a lifelong one, and it began with an oversized pencil and a box of crayons. Today, she works in several mediums and styles as an artist and also teaches at the McKinney Art House. 

Largely self-taught for most of her life, Robbins entered college after her children were grown and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree Summa Cum Laude in 2007 and finished in 2009 with a Master of Arts with emphasis on visual arts and painting from Texas Woman's University. Her work has been juried into numerous local, regional, state and national shows. One of her pieces won a first-place blue ribbon at the 2016 Texas State Fair. 

