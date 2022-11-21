Dan Powers serves as Chief Operating Officer with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County. The nonprofit was established 30 years ago to serve children and families victimized by child abuse in the county. Research indicates that by 2050, Collin County’s population will surpass 3.8 million residents and that the center must be ready to serve 10,000 clients. The Center recently celebrated the openings of its new campus in McKinney, reflecting an expansion in services.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a husband, dad, social worker, and the Chief Operating Officer at Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.
What brought you to the Collin County area?
The mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center and the opportunity to make a difference in children’s lives.
How did you get involved with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County?
I had a therapy practice in Dallas, and a friend of mine who knew my passion for this work told me about the opportunity. In 2000, I took a leap of faith and joined this amazing team.
How would you describe the mission of the Center?
Our mission is to provide safety, healing, and justice for children victimized by abuse or neglect in our community. We bring together all the professionals in Collin County who respond to child abuse and provide the essential services children need to heal.
What are your thoughts on how the Center and its programs have grown over time?
In my 23 years with the Center, I have watched Collin County grow. When I started at the Center, we had eight employees; we now have 65. I am very proud that our agency has always planned for growth so that we are available to every child who needs us. I honored that the Collin County community has supported us the entire way.
What milestones are you most proud of from your time with the Center?
There are too many to count in 23 years. I am incredibly proud to tell people I work at Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. I have had the privilege to play a small role in combating evil and helping change children’s lives.
Most recently, it must be the opening of The Speese Campus, our 2nd full-service center ensuring we continue to serve 100% of children who need us. Ninety-five percent of the funding to build The Speese Campus came from citizens of Collin County.
What is in store for the future of Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County?
Sadly, with the growth of the county, the need for our services will increase. With the help from our community, our amazing staff and board of directors we will continue to ensure that we are here for 100% of the children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
What is a normal day like for you?
Each day brings challenges and victories; there are many more victories.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spend time with my family or watching sports.
If you had to choose a favorite quote, what would it be?
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot. Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” Dr. Seuss.
What do you want the legacy of the Center to be?
That evil will never win in Collin County!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I made a difference in the life of a child.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.