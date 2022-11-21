Dan Powers
Courtsey photo

Dan Powers serves as Chief Operating Officer with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County. The nonprofit was established 30 years ago to serve children and families victimized by child abuse in the county. Research indicates that by 2050, Collin County’s population will surpass 3.8 million residents and that the center must be ready to serve 10,000 clients. The Center recently celebrated the openings of its new campus in McKinney, reflecting an expansion in services.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments