Desiree Hlavenka is no stranger to the power of a cup of coffee.
That's why she opened Filtered in downtown McKinney. The spot has become a hub for more than coffee and hosts a variety of programs including open mic nights, live music performances and more.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My childhood roots are close by as I grew up in the Dallas area surrounded by the love, hard work ethics and entrepreneurial spirit of three generations before me. After dedicating my teen and collegiate years honing my love for vocal pedagogy, performance and music, I veered into two tracks of a professional journey within the telecommunications and corporate retail industries while maintaining a musical pathway and experiencing the most important and dynamic role as mom. Following a 20-year thought process of "what ifs" and "wouldn't that be fun" I started brainstorming one long afternoon while telecommuting at a local coffee shop. Craft, Culture, Creativity...all driven by a unifying cup of coffee. We all deserve a moment for no reason at all, but while I'm there maybe I'll be a little inspired!
What brought you to the McKinney area?
I knew I wanted to stay north of Dallas and east of Denton and further the musical footprint and cultural influences to this quadrant of our metroplex, make it more "reachable" for various genres — what I didn't know was how much was already here from a music and art perspective just looking for more participants. It's been so exciting. With the vision and influence of my cousin Eric (award-winning architect and accomplished artist...tangent so proud of all of my family, the talent around me is crazy) a historic district was the perfect destination in pulling in the past, present and future to reflect and create and McKinney provided a wonderful variety of small town, city, rural roots and overall community. The reception was more than I would have ever expected.
How did you come to be the owner of Filtered?
To be honest I really had to pull away to "lean in!" I'm not a risk taker at heart. But I felt I was not the only one looking for more ways to sit back, reflect and work or play with art and culture surrounding me and finally, my desire for a public learning/instruction/performance space with an inviting ambiance or "waiting room." After getting it all on paper, I of course reached out to my family who was there with open arms and began to take the plunge in bringing thoughts and drawings to fruition.
What is a normal day like for you?
My normal day is a tribute to lack of routine — seems each day brings its own agenda which has been a great learning tool for this uber planner and "control" artist. My goal is to try and "chip away" at each big rock — family and personal commitments, administrative tasks, coaching and development, human engagement and socialization.
What is your favorite item on the menu at Filtered?
Oh dear, this is a doozy. OK, from a beverage perspective: Holiday seasonals — The Orange Sweater, classic beverage, cortado with a hint of our signature sopapilla flavor blend. Otherwise, a reliable pour over or solid drip of our premium coffee does the trick. From a Filtered Eats perspective, hands down one of our scratch-made personal quiches!
What kinds of programs and events are hosted at Filtered?
We are happy to extend our house and make it yours in many ways. Music instruction, performance, recitals and open mic; live art demonstrations, presentations and displays; "Share your voice" opportunities with book-signings, poetry and comedy slams and our recently developed LORE StorySlam program created by our wonderful friend Cara; we have private co-working, conference call and teaming spaces and are happy to rent our spaces for various special events and training needs for our community at large; and finally we want to see others grow and succeed and welcome pop-up shots for those that do not have a brick and mortar and seek to reach new clients or customers.
What is the best part about owning a coffee shop?
People, hands down. The daily interactions, care and love is a two-way street here, and we hope it is felt as soon as you enter. A space for everyone.
What has been the most surprising part about owning a coffee shop?
For me it is a positive surprise in how much the community, friends, family and patrons have influenced and helped mold the personable and impactful attributes of our culture house. Our friends and neighbors truly love to be a part of something we all share, and I feel it complements our overall mission and vision in a big way — not to mention the gratification in actually living that vision.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
As a parent of a teenager, grab time with my son and family anytime I can. Otherwise, re-introduce myself to the piano and vocal exercises (and maybe a quick song run-through while recording on my phone) certainly puts a smile on my face!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Oh goodness, as a musician this could certainly take me down a rabbit hole. But if I'm totally honest the first song that came to mind was "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey. I choose this song for three reasons:
Life doesn't always go as planned and there are certainly ups and down as we "work our plan" so for myself it's somewhat of a mantra to keep me going.
As a coach and mentor (instructor) I find joy in helping others achieve their goals, and we must believe in ourself and our purpose to keep our eye on the ball and enjoy our progress and notice the milestones along the way. Remember why we started.
And third, I feel it's a relatable song and enhances the fact we all have something in common, so let's work together.
What do you want the legacy of Filtered to be?
A place to foster your goals and dreams and thus a place to reflect upon or a recall a memory that brings a smile to your face and reminds us as to how significant we are.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Hopefully, "She helped me feel present, provided opportunity when she could and tried to impact my day in a positive way."
