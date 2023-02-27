After working for the federal government for over 30 years — including a stint at NASA Headquarters — the last thing Dr. Beth Beck planned to do was start two businesses. But that's exactly what she did. Today, MillHouse McKinney and the MillHouse Foundation operate from the McKinney Cotton Mill to support creative small business women in the local marketplace.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m a social scientist with expertise in creating innovation through collaboration – which is what MillHouse is all about. I worked for the federal government for 33 years, the majority at NASA Headquarters in Washington D.C. I was born in Dallas, grew up in central Texas, received my undergrad and grad degrees at the University of Texas in Austin, and my Ph.D. at Virginia Tech. I studied photography and printmaking at the Corcoran School of Art in D.C. and specialized in pinhole photography. I built dozens of pinhole cameras, which ultimately became a liability after 9/11. My little homemade box cameras look quite suspicious when placed around an item I’m capturing images of. Now my iPhone is my camera.
My 90-plus year old mother lives with me in historic McKinney. My sister Aimee also lives in McKinney, and my brother Phillip lives in Austin. I have two amazing daughters: Carol works in D,C, for the federal government, and Steph runs a nonprofit, Abbas Pride, in South Africa. Our newest addition to the family is my South African-born granddaughter Bailey.
What brought you to the McKinney area?
I always expected to move back to Austin when I left NASA, but once my sister moved to McKinney, I was hooked. I fell in love with the historic district and the downtown festivals. I moved here in 2017 to retire and help care for our mother. I bought a 1915 Craftsman home, which is two blocks from downtown, one house away from Edith the mule and her barnyard buddies, a five-minute walk from the longhorns next to Finch Park, and a six-minute drive to the McKinney Cotton Mill where I work. What a pleasant change from my 45-minute commute twice a day in the D.C. metroplex. I love my #countrycitylifestyle!
How did the MillHouse Foundation and MillHouse McKinney come to be?
I fully intended to spend my retirement years gardening, reading, writing and exploring art. I had no aspirations to start a business, much less two businesses. God had different plans. MillHouse was born at the convergence of multiple factors: my professional and academic expertise with innovation and collaborative practice, the emerging need-gap for creative small business women in the local marketplace, the opportunity to make magic happen in an unused section of the historic McKinney Cotton Mill and a small team of women willing to build a business concept to plug the gap.
I met Terry Casey, the owner of the Cotton Mill, not long after I moved to McKinney in 2017. This divine appointment (I don’t believe in chance or coincidence) sparked a series of conversations, meetings and events that led to my "aha" moment where I recognized the gap in the entrepreneurial ecosystem for small business women. As the idea emerged to create a collaborative, creative space for female entrepreneurs, Terry provided the tipping point by handing me the keys to the space we now occupy at the Cotton Mill, and challenging me to fix the problem. He told me I’m a “doer not a talker,” and he’s right. Our original founding team of five worked on the concept of MillHouse for eight months. We incorporated MillHouse Foundation in January of 2019 and opened our doors in June with a 1,500-square-foot space that included five studios, a small workshop space, and a kitchen and restroom. We’ve expanded over the years to a 14,000 -square-foot facility with 32 studios, co-working, photography studios, conference room and more.
In 2019, the IRS directed us to divide MillHouse into two nonprofit organizations, which we did. MillHouse Foundation, our 501(c)(3), manages our festivals, artisan markets, public art and gallery exhibits. MillHouse McKinney, our 501(c)(6) membership-based business league, manages the MillHouse facility, workshops, speakers and events. Both organizations operate out of the Cotton Mill space and are managed by our executive team: Dana Brock, Aimee Woolverton and me. Every time we’ve expanded our facility space, I credit Terry Casey for consistently pushing us forward. He is a visionary and art lover. He’s been our champion throughout the struggle of starting and growing our business. We wouldn’t be in existence today without Terry.
How would you describe the impact of Millhouse on the local community?
Our programs and activities at both MillHouse Foundation and MillHouse McKinney are designed for women to increase their earning potential by showcasing their services and products for sale, teaching workshops and classes to earn revenue and keeping their business investment low to improve their profit margins. Our facility at the Cotton Mill allows us to offer space for women to transition from hobby to business as they leave their kitchen tables behind. Our members can meet clients in our conference room or in their studios. We believe clients will pay more for products and services they receive in a professional setting, which means our members have the potential to earn more.
How does this impact the community? We believe that when women flourish emotionally and financially, their families flourish. When the families flourish, so do the communities. In economic terms, it’s called the multiplier effect. As income rises in the family, they spend more in the local market, gas station, entertainment and more. We believe MillHouse is a positive multiplier that impacts the community at the root level where no one is looking. With strong roots, growth is solid and steady. And McKinney is such a great place to grow roots.
What has been your proudest moment with Millhouse?
I don’t have just one moment or milestone. We have so many. Most importantly, we feel blessed that we not only survived the COVID-19 years, but more than doubled our footprint at the Cotton Mill – 5,500 to 14,000 square feet. We have a group of artists who’ve been with us since the beginning of MillHouse and are now family. We call them the OGs (originals): Dana Brock (now my business partner), Andrea Holmes, Gail Delger and Lisa Temple. I have the privilege of leading MillHouse with my sister, Aimee Woolverton. We knew how to be sisters, but now we’ve discovered how to be business partners. We don’t always agree, but we always find a way forward and have so much fun in the process. Finally, we have an amazing community of women who uplift, encourage, collaborate and care for one another. All of these are part of the foundation at MillHouse that we continue to build upon. "Proud" isn't really the word I would choose. Thankful is the most fitting.
What does the future hold for Millhouse McKinney?
The amazing part of a collaborative community is the organic growth based on ideas and contributions of our members. Each individual brings unique experience, expertise and enthusiasm into the mix as we design workshops, events and activities. Our small executive team is stretched thin with the existing day-to-day management of the facility and our festival calendar. In order to grow what we offer, we rely on individuals who not only have great ideas, but are willing to take the lead to bring them into reality. We have some interesting new projects in the works for 2023 that we’ll debut once we work out all the details.
Please know that we always have room to welcome new members. We hope your readers will come visit us at MillHouse to see how gorgeous our Cotton Mill space is, or visit virtually to learn more about membership or events on our website at millhousemckinney.com
