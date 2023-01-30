Elizabeth Hernandez moved to Frisco when she was 10 and today serves as a volunteer with nonprofit Hope Clinic of McKinney, serving as a Spanish language interpreter for patients and medical providers.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Hi! My name is Elizabeth Hernandez and I live in Frisco, Texas. I'm a clinical research coordinator for the emergency department in a large pediatric Dallas hospital, and am in my last semester of earning my Master in Public Health. I attend Onward Community Church and love spending time with my family and friends.
What brought you to the McKinney area?
My family and I moved to Frisco when I was 10 years old. I briefly moved to Waco during college, but have since returned to the area. It's been incredible seeing how much this area has grown in such little time!
What made you want to get involved with the Hope Clinic of McKinney?
I'm on a journey to enter medical school and in Spring 2021 found myself getting burned out of doing the same work routine. I craved something new and desperately missed the volunteering I'd done in college, so I started researching different volunteering opportunities in the area. I stumbled on Hope Clinic of McKinney's website and immediately identified with their mission. I reached out offering my scribing and Spanish-interpreter skills, and Hope Clinic graciously made me part of their volunteer team!
How would you describe your role with the clinic?
I'm primarily a Spanish-interpreter for patients and medical providers, although I try to be helpful with any other office tasks that need attention.
If you had explain the impact of the clinic to the McKinney community, what would you say?
Hope Clinic is unique in that we focus on providing compassionate care to our own neighbors that don't have accessible medical care, but do it all while sharing Christ's love for us. We go beyond what an average hospital or clinic can do to prioritize and meet both the spiritual and medical needs of our patients.
What are your hopes for the future of the clinic?
My prayer is that Hope Clinic grows and embraces more medically underserved folks from our community, continuing to demonstrate Christ's love while providing accessible and quality health care.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day in clinic for me starts with signing in and logging onto our electronic medical records to see how many Spanish-speaking appointments there are in the day. Then the team will meet to catch up and start the day off with a prayer. I spend the rest of my day interpreting medical encounters, handing out patient questionnaires, doing various office tasks like shredding papers or answering phones and chatting with patients during waiting/down times to make them feel welcome and special. Once all the Spanish-speaking appointments are finished, I'll volunteer for any other miscellaneous tasks I can help with and then head home afterwards.
Working in the emergency room, I don't really have a semblance of a routine. I thrive off variety and enjoy having each day different from the last! However, most days start with waking up, getting ready and making the drive down to Dallas for work. I spend my 12-hour shifts there doing various clinical research related tasks like screening, enrolling, and consenting patients for our 6 different research studies. After work, I drive back home and eat dinner with my family, often with my beagle pawing at my legs for scraps. I'll do a little bit of homework or studying if there's extra time, but otherwise wind down by watching TV or reading a book before going to bed. My work days are usually long with little time for other things, so my time off is spent doing things I really enjoy like a hobby or volunteering!
What do you like to do in your spare time?
When I'm not working, in class, or volunteering, I love spending time with my family, fishing, reading, cuddling my beagle or watching college football and basketball (Sic 'Em Bears!).
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love Bonnie Wenk Park! There are so many trails for exploring and my beagle loves making new friends at the dog park!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I'd probably go with the Full House theme song for my life. I'm a bit of an old soul and am all about my family and friends!
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Coming from the emergency department world, definitely a night owl! There's something so comforting to me about being productive while everyone else is asleep. Plus, the drive to Dallas is much more doable when there is no traffic!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I long to be remembered as a kind and compassionate person that prioritized helping others over herself.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.