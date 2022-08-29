Jenny Mathison-Foster got hooked to hat making after reading an article about the practice. Today, she is a milliner who makes handmade creations at her shop, located in the historic McKinney Cotton Mill.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Several years after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Design and Art History, my husband and I moved to Chicago. In Chicago, I worked for Crate and Barrel as a store designer in the stores and eventually working at their corporate headquarters. We had the chance to move with our jobs, the most exciting was when we lived in Hong Kong for several years. We have lived in McKinney for the last 21 years.
What brought you to McKinney?
My husband took a job in 2001 in Dallas. I continued to work at Crate and Barrel but soon transitioned to creating Bay Willow Design, Inc. and have been actively running this business since.
How did you get involved in the world of millinery?
I have always loved hats but have a small head. Most of the hats that you can purchase in stores are made to fit the average woman. When I read an article about hat making and saw the photos of vintage hat blocks that accompanied the article, I was hooked…I had to learn how to make a hat!
Do you remember the first hat you made?
I took a two-day course on felt hat making in the mid-1990s. We all were provided with a simple dome block and hand formed the felt hood on the block. My hat turned out just awful. I still have the block that we got with the class, and I ended up re-blocking the felt hat. I used it to up-size a dome block.
Which creation of yours are you most proud of and why?
Four years ago, I went to France and spent five days working with British Milliner, Tracy Chaplin to learn a free form technique with straw. The process is time consuming but creates the most amazing hats. Of the hats that I have used this technique on, one won “Most Elegant” hat at the Mad Hatter’s Tea in 2019 and another won “People’s Choice” at Millinery Meet up in 2018.
What is your favorite part of the hat-making process? What is the most difficult?
I love blocking hats! Most difficult may be creating the best trim for the hat. As I am working on the hat, finishing the brim edge, sewing in the sweatband, I will often let the hat tell me where it wants to go.
What is a normal day like for you?
I like starting out my day with a good bike ride or walk. It sets the tone for the day. Once I am in the studio, I will go through my email before working on projects. I usually have several custom orders on my worktable along with projects for the showroom and website.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I love spending time with my family. We enjoy traveling and are excited to be getting back on the road after the last two years with everything closed!
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband and I have an only child that just moved back to the Dallas area. All of the rest of our family lives out of state, so it’s wonderful to finally have her back close to us.
If you had to choose a theme song for you what would it be?
Anything by Simon and Garfunkel.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope that I can and have inspired other individuals to take up the art of millinery. Last year, a fellow milliner posted a list of endangered and critically endangered handicrafts that the British Heritage Craft Association, heritagecrafts.org.uk/redlist/, had created. It is a “Red List” of crafts that are extinct in Britain, critically endangered and endangered. Hat making made the endangered list. Crafts in this category have enough craftspeople to sustain the skill but there are not enough people coming in behind to keep the craft viable.
