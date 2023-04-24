Genesis Yougas graduated from McKinney North High School. A few years later, she returned to McKinney ISD to teach. This year, she was named MISD's elementary teacher of the year, representing Lawson Early Childhood School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a first-generation immigrant from Monterrey, Mexico. I have been married for 14 years, and I have two beautiful children.
During my 10 years with McKinney ISD, I have served in many roles in both special and general education.
I hold a bachelor’s degree in psychology with bilingual education certification, and next month I graduate with a master’s degree in educational leadership.
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
My family moved to McKinney during my freshman year, and I have been here since. I graduated from McKinney North High School, and it has always been home for me. I always knew this is the district where I wanted to put down my roots.
Why did you want to become an educator?
The birth of my sister, Melissa, who has Down Syndrome is what gave purpose to my passion. I saw first-hand through Melissa’s experience the importance of relationships, values and learning that teachers and students shared. As a McKinney ISD alumnus, teacher and parent, my students' future is personal. The impact educators have made in my life has not only touched me but also the lives of people close to me.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
Thank you, this process has been a dream for me. Stand tall and continue doing what you are doing. Remember your “why” and embrace it. Always remember that your impact is shaping the lives of every child, and it fills the better world we all live in.
What should the McKinney community know about your profession?
Being an educator is more of a calling than a profession. What other profession uplifts the natural talents of each child? Teachers are the pillars of society, and it is very important to me that educators feel empowered and validated. I have absolute pride in the public school system, and I know our teachers are dedicated to providing our students with a rich school experience. If you know a teacher, find a way to tell them how much they are appreciated.
When we elevate teachers, we also elevate students.
What is your favorite subject to teach?
I love to teach writing because it builds on so many skills. Children see themselves as authors and not only develop writing skills but also develop other critical literacy skills. Writing also gives students a voice that values personal expression.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
I have numerous amounts of memories as a teacher, and they are all centered around many of my student's “firsts.” Those moments of pure joy where we can celebrate their accomplishments, big or small. There is nothing more rewarding than communicating a child's worth and potential so clearly that they are able to see it in themselves!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love spending time on the sidelines watching my kids do what they love. Sometimes this may be on the soccer sidelines, or outside of the boxing ring, depending on the season.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love downtown McKinney! Whether it’s the Fourth of July parade or Home for the Holidays, we love meeting family and friends on the square.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am definitely an early bird. I like to be up earlier than everyone in my house. It gives me time for myself.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Aretha Franklin: "I Say a Little Prayer."
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be centered around empowerment. I make sure to tell my students every day that they are enough, they are loved, and how important they are. It is important for me that my students and their families know that they matter and that they are capable of doing amazing things.
Make an impact and change the life of a child… and you’ve potentially left a legacy that will last for generations.
