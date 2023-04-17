Thursday, April 6 marked McKinney ISD’s annual Teacher of the Year Dinner, a night to celebrate the district's best educators. That night, Daun Griffen of Scott Johnson Middle School was named the district's 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
This is my 10th year teaching in MISD and my 20th year teaching overall. I was a SPED teacher for 13 years, and I have taught professional communication, health, and AVID for the last seven. My first career was as a hairstylist for 10 years. I attended Ogle School of Hair Design right after high school and then immediately enrolled in college. I worked my way through college as a hair stylist. I married my high school sweetheart, and we have been married for 23 years and have two children.
What brought you to McKinney ISD?
I love diversity, as I think it is the best training ground for life, and McKinney has great diversity throughout the city and also the school district. After moving to McKinney 19 years ago, I knew I wanted to teach in the same district that my children attended.
Why did you want to become an educator?
Honestly, I never thought I would become an educator, even though my family is full of educators. As a hairstylist that had teachers as clients, I would often tell them the same phrase we hear today, "I don't know how you do it." Then, a family member, who is an administrator, mentioned teaching to me and thought I would be a good educator. He asked me if I could teach anything, what would I like to teach? I quickly said, "Speech communications. I love it, and to be able to teach students about the real world and how it all connects would be fun." Twenty years later, and I'm still enjoying what I teach every day.
Congratulations on being named teacher of the year! What advice do you have for other educators?
My advice to other educators would be to take one day at a time. The big hearts that we have can consume a lot in one day. Set boundaries and find something that makes you happy that fills your cup. Dedicate that time and invest in yourself, whether it's daily, weekly or monthly. You're worth it! Your family and your students need the best version of you.
What should the McKinney community know about your profession?
As educators, we are very passionate about our careers that we have chosen every day. We love to pour into the youth and make a difference for the present and the future. We hurt when your children hurt. We laugh when they laugh. We are beyond proud of them when they have "light bulb" moments, and we love it when they come back to visit us. To have community support, parental support at home, and support in the classroom is a huge puzzle piece to the overall success of each student. Classroom success, along with parental support, leads to a young mind that will grow into a successful adult. That is the main goal, because school is the training ground for life. I often tell parents to "trust the process." Students might come home frustrated about their homework because they are confused about something. This is a good thing. It means they are being challenged. "If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you." We as educators challenge students every day to get out of their comfort zones. This is a part of the learning process. This next generation is AMAZING and very creative! Support from the community, parents and schools truly helps the puzzle come together much more effectively and efficiently for the future of our youth.
What is your favorite subject to teach?
Professional communications is my favorite to teach, but AVID and health aren't too far behind.
What memories stick out to you from your time as a teacher?
My first group of students that I taught, I was able to teach them from the 7th grade through the 12th grade. I moved up to the high school with them. Since the 7th grade, I would talk about their graduation day. For several students, they would be the first generation to graduate from high school. Graduation day arrived, and I was there with them in my black gown, on the stage with them, cheering them on. One of my students found me afterwards, hugged me and he just broke down in tears. He never thought he could do it. I still have the picture of him and me, with tears streaming down his face, right after he graduated. His tears tell a story, and they are priceless. At that moment, I was on a natural high seeing my students walk across that stage. Graduation day is my favorite! Seeing my former students live out their dreams is another memorable moment. I had a former student on the TV show, "So, You Think You Can Dance." He was amazing! My FAVORITE of all time is something simple...when they come back to visit me! It fills my heart EVERY. SINGLE. TIME!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time, that's funny! My own children are heavily involved in select sports. Every weekend we are normally at a volleyball or basketball game for hours at a time. I LOVE watching my own children do something they love to do. I make sure to look around at all of the courts to see if any of my students are playing. It's a win win for me, when I get to cheer on my kids and my students in one location. When I truly get "free" time, I love to scrapbook my kids' moments in their lives. Scrapbooking fills my cup.
Where in McKinney is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Honestly, I enjoy being at home. Due to my family always being on the go for sports, home is where I love to be. We have a very close-knit street and always have. Our neighbors will all come outside, laugh, talk and just hang out with everyone's families. It's very relaxing and good for the soul.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night owl! I get my second wind around 9 p.m.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Michael Jackson's "Man In the Mirror." "If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make that change."
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would love for my legacy to be known for my grace and kindness. Many people are struggling internally and are suffering in silence on a daily basis. Teaching and modeling grace and kindness can go far beyond our reach and our life span. By extending grace and showing kindness, this allows people to deposit love into the hearts of everyone they meet, regardless of if they are aware of their kind gesture or not. "Kindness of the oil that takes the friction out of life."
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.